JANESVILLE
Even as a freshman, Mya Nicholson recognized that she and her Janesville Craig teammates were not bringing enough energy to floor.
Cougars sophomore Ellie Magestro-Kennedy had a front-row seat to the latest example. She was sitting out while coming back from illness Tuesday when Craig coughed up the lead in a loss at Monroe.
On Friday night, with Magestro-Kennedy back in the lineup, the Cougars looked like a team getting a fresh start.
Their feisty defense forced 15 first-half turnovers, Nicholson led four players in double figures with 24 points and Craig used a big scoring run in each half to race past Stoughton, 76-42, in the Vikings' season opener.
"We just brought a whole bunch of energy," said Nicholson, who made 9 of 13 shot attempts, 3 of 6 3-point attempts and all three of her free-throw tries. "Our other games, we just didn't bring energy. Especially the Monroe game, that was just so bad. So we just brought the energy and it was good."
Craig improved to 6-5 on the season thanks in large part to a feisty defensive effort.
It was up just 14-13 about eight minutes into the game when head coach Kerry Storbakken had his players shift to a 2-3 matchup zone. It might have caught Stoughton off guard, and Craig piled up the forced turnovers while going on a 26-4 run.
"The loss to Monroe, I was just sitting there watching and just thinking, 'We've got to get it going,'" Magestro-Kennedy said. "We got it going in the locker room a little bit, just getting ready and getting prepared for this game. If we want to win and play our best, we've got to play hard. With the talent we have, playing hard will set us apart."
Sophomore Kate Huml finished with 13 points, while Magestro-Kennedy had 11 and Lily Campbell--who spearheaded the defensive effort with a bevy of steals--scored 10.
The Vikings cut their deficit to as close as 13 when they trailed 46-33 with 13:46 remaining. But Craig junior Jessa Alderman answered with a three-point play and a driving bucket that started a 20-3 run that put the game away.
"We challenged them after the (Monroe) game to bring the energy," Storbakken said. "Between tonight and Tuesday, that was two different teams. If you were to watch both games, you'd be shocked. To their (the players') credit, they responded. They had two great practices Wednesday and Thursday and came out and played hard."
Ava Loftus led Stoughton with 16 points.
The key for the Cougars now will be to bring Friday's intensity on a consistent basis in the second half of the season.
"We've got to bring it every night now," Magestro-Kennedy said. "Rest of the season, our goal is to be done losing."
CRAIG 76, STOUGHTON 42
Stoughton;20;22—42
Janesville Craig;40;36—76
STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lulinski 0 1-2 1; Borroughs 1 0-1 2; Tangeman 4 2-3 10; Schultz 0 1-2 1; Kotlowski 1 0-0 2; Perkins 1 1-1 3; Loftus 6 3-3 16; Reott 2 3-3 7. Totals 15 9-15 42.
CRAIG — Campbell 4 1-2 10; Huml 5 2-2 13; Magestro-Kennedy 4 3-4 11; Fieiras 3 2-3 9; Clarke 1 0-0 2; Nicholson 9 3-3 24; Alderman 3 1-1 7. Totals 29 12-15 76.
3-point goals: S 1 (Loftus); JC 6 (Campbell 1, Huml 1, Fieiras 1, Nicholson 3). Total fouls: S 12; JC 19. Fouled out: Magestro-Kennedy.