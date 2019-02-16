Another day, another close call for Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team against one of the Big Eight Conference’s top teams.

On Saturday night, senior Emily Pierson scored 32 points and the Cougars nearly erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes.

But a shot in traffic with three seconds left drew only backboard, and Madison Memorial held on to beat visiting Craig 58-56.

“We’re right there,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “They’re the three seed in our sectional, and we’ve played four halves neck and neck with them.

“If we keep playing like this, we’ll see them again next weekend.”

Memorial closed out the regular season 17-5 overall and 14-4 to take third place in the Big Eight. Craig finished 10-12 and 6-12. In six games against the top three teams in the league standings—Sun Prairie, Middleton and Memorial—Craig lost four times by six points or less, and the first meeting against the Spartans was a seven-point loss in overtime.

In the rematch, the teams traded scoring runs throughout both halves.

Craig led 26-25 at halftime and took a 42-37 lead with 12 minutes left when it hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions.

The Spartans responded with a 10-0 run to regain the lead, and it was close until a late spurt put them up 58-50 with 2:18 remaining.

The Cougars did not give in. Pierson—who made six 3-pointers—scored four quick points, and Rileigh Elgas made a pair of free throws to make it 58-56 with 26 seconds left.

“Emily is playing her heart out right now,” Storbakken said. “She’s playing with a lot of confidence and like she knows it’s her last chance. She’s leaving it all out there.”

Pierson has scored 70 points in the last three games.

After the Spartans missed a pair of free throws to keep Craig down by just two, however, the Cougars struggled to get a good look and lost another close game.

The No. 11 seed in their sectional, the Cougars will play at No. 6-seeded Lake Geneva Badger—a team they beat in the regular season—on Friday. If Craig wins, it would likely meet Madison Memorial in a regional final Saturday.

MEMORIAL 58, CRAIG 56

Craig (56)—Gregg 1-0-3, Pierson 8-10-32, Parkhurst 1-2-4, Elgas 0-4-4, Fieiras 2-4-8, Dunlavy 2-1-5. Totals: 14-21-56.

Memorial (58)—Wilson 1-1-3, Brown 6-0-13, Sweet 4-3-11, Rosales 1-1-3, Rankins 4-6-14, White Eagle 2-2-7, Peters 1-0-3, Thorns 1-0-2, Garcia 0-2-2. Totals: 20-15-58.

Janesville Craig 26 30—56

Madison Memorial 25 33—58

3-point goals—Craig 7 (Pierson 6, Gregg), Memorial 3 (Brown, White Eagle, Peters). Free throws missed—Craig 8, Memorial 9. Total fouls—Craig 17, Memorial 24.