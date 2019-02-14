01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

A strong first half carried Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team to a Big Eight Conference road win Thursday night.

The Cougars scored 42 first-half points on the way to a 65-35 victory at Madison West.

“We moved the ball well and came out with good energy,” Craig assistant Amy Parkhurst said. “We came out in a full-court press, because we wanted to take control and get ahead early.”

Craig improved to 10-11 overall and 6-11 in the Big Eight.

Senior Emily Pierson scored all 16 of her points in the first half, and the Cougars led 42-14 at halftime.

Sophomore Claudia Fieiras added a game-high 17 points for Craig, which saw every active player score at least one point.

The Cougars close out the regular season Saturday at Madison Memorial.

CRAIG 65, WEST 35

Craig (65)—Gregg 2-1-6; Mergener 0-2-2; Huml 0-1-1; Pierson 5-3-16; Arrowood 1-0-2; Parkhurst 1-4-6; Elgas 0-6-6; Fieiras 5-5-17 ; McBride 1-1- 3; Dunlavy 3-0-6. Totals: 12-6-23-6 5.

West (35)—Jankovich 1-0-2; Drury 2-0-5; Brown 1-0-2; McGrath 3-0-7; Blehert 1-1-3; Mueller 1-0-2; Culver 0-1-1; Kettleson 2-1-5; Zidani 1-1-3; Driscoll 1-3-5. Totals: 8-2-7-35

Janesville Craig 42 23—65

Madison West 14 21—35

3-point goals—Craig 8 (Gregg 3, Pierson 3, Fieiras 2), Madison West 2 (Drury, McGrath). Free throws missed—Craig 14, Madison West 7. Total fouls—Craig 14, Madison West 25.

