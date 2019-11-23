JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig continues to dominate Beloit Memorial in girls basketball.

The Cougars ran their winning streak against the Purple Knights to 31 Saturday in a lopsided 66-39 Big Eight Conference win.

The game was the season opener for both teams.

Craig built a 22-point halftime lead thanks to a suffocating full-court trapping defense and didn’t let up the second half.

Beloit finished with 33 turnovers, including 21 the first half.

“I like opening up against Beloit because they play very physical and make you work on both ends,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We had our share of mistakes, but like I told the girls afterward, they’re correctable.

“And leading by 22 at half, I was able to get everybody into the game, which is important because I really feel like we can go nine or 10 kids deep without a big drop off.”

Craig controlled play from the start.

Claudia Fieiras, who led three Cougars in double figures with 23 points, capped off a 13-2 run to start the game with a basket underneath with 10:42 left in the half.

Fieiras, a 5-foot-9 junior guard who is going to cause teams trouble with her ability to score inside and out, had 16 points the first half and outscored Beloit, which trailed 36-14 at the break.

Craig led by as many as 29 the second half, as Storbakken was able to clear his bench.

Kate Huml and Hannah Dunlavy added 10 points each for the Cougars, who hit six 3-pointers the second half.

“We’ve got shooters on this team, and when we get Cassie (Goswick) back in a couple of weeks, it’s going to make us even more dangerous when it comes to shooting the 3,” Storbakken said.

“And I was really pleased with the effort we got today from Abbey (Schrader) and Jess (Alderman). They weren’t even with us last year because of knee injuries.”

Craig plays at Lake Geneva Badger on Tuesday in a nonconference game.

CRAIG 66, BELOIT 39

Beloit (39)—Randall 1-0-2; Franks 2-4-8; Dunham 0-1-1; Carter 3-1-8; Drucker 3-0-6; Davis 0-2-2; Peppers 2-1-6; Renteria 1-0-2; Polk 0-2-2; Wisdom-Burner 1-0-2. Totals: 13-11-39

Craig (66)—Huml 3-2-10; Elgas 4-2-10; Fieiras 8-5-23; Dunlavy 3-1-9; Schrader 0-3-3; Alderman 2-4-8; Clarke 1-0-3. Totals: 21-17-66

Beloit Memorial 14 25—39

Janesivlle Craig 36 30—66

Three-point goals—Beloit 2 (Carter, Peppers), Craig 7 (Huml 2, Fieiras 2, Dunlavy 2, Clarke). Free throws missed—Beloit 15, Craig 9. Total fouls—Beloit 25, Craig 22