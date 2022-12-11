It was quite the rebound for Janesville Craig after three straight losses.
The Cougars reached triple digits for the second time this season in a 103-46 rout of Madison West on Saturday.
It was quite the rebound for Janesville Craig after three straight losses.
The Cougars reached triple digits for the second time this season in a 103-46 rout of Madison West on Saturday.
“The big thing is everybody got to play,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “Everybody scored, which is huge. We didn’t settle for a good shot. We got the great shot. More people were involved and everybody chipped in and scored.”
The Cougars scored 61 points in the first half of play. As a team, Craig hit 10 3-point shots in the contest.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy had a big night for the Cougars with 27 points. After a tough three-game stretch against strong rosters and a steady diet of double-teams, Magestro-Kennedy found her footing against the Regents.
“She looked like the Ellie we know,” Storbakken said. “Her shot looked better and she made her field goals. She was sick all week and she’s been fighting. It’s nice to get her back and going again.”
Mya Nicholson scored 24 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Cougars. Off the bench, Liz Pierson scored 14 points as the team’s spark-plug. Braelynn Bertocci scored 11.
The Cougars will play at Madison Memorial on Tuesday. On Friday, Craig will play Sun Prairie East at home in its Title IX celebration game.
Craig (103)—Campbell 3-1-8, Vitaioli 1-0-3, Pierson 6-2-14, Magestro-Kennedy 11-2-27, Loreland 2-0-5, Bertocci 5-0-11, Trumpy 2-0-4, Clarke 2-3-7, Nicholson 9-3-24. Totals 41-11-103.
West (46)—Lewis 1-0-2, Pender 5-0-12, Fleming 1-0-3, Ynclan 5-2-14, Nafid 1-0-3, Jackson 5-1-12. Totals 18-3-46.
Halftime—Craig 61, West 30. 3-point goals—Craig 10 (Campbell, Vitaioli, Magestro-Kennedy 3, Loreland, Bertocci, Nicholson 3), West 7 (Pender 2, Fleming, Ynclan 2, Jackson Nafid). Missed free throws—Craig 11, West 3. Team fouls—Craig 14, West 13.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.