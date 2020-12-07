Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team got the monkey off its back Monday night.
After opening the season with a pair of narrow losses, the Cougars won a close one.
Senior Claudia Fieiras scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, when the Cougars rallied from a six-point deficit to win 63-60 in a nonconference game at Muskego.
“To come from behind against a good team was big for this group,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “As young as we are, besides Claudia, we needed this win. I think it’ll help these kids in the long run.”
Craig’s first three games have been decided by a total of nine points.
The Cougars (1-2) trailed 31-25 at the break, but Fieiras—who became the program’s all-time leading scorer Friday—began taking over right out of the break.
She sat for roughly half the first half with three personal fouls but finished with nine made baskets, including one of Craig’s seven 3-pointers.
“She really took over for the team like a senior does,” Storbakken said. “She refused to lose; that’s all there is to it.”
Fieiras made a free throw with 2:08 left to put Craig up 60-56, and freshman Mya Nicholson added two more with 36 seconds left to make it 62-56.
The Cougars held on from there despite a couple missed free throws. Muskego (1-4) missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds that could have tied the game.
Nicholson has scored in double figures in each of the first three games of her high school career. She had nine of her 17 in the first half Monday.
“She is really playing well,” Storbakken said. “She hit some big 3s, including two in the second half.”
Barring an addition to the schedule, Craig is off until Saturday, when it plays at crosstown rival Janesville Parker.
CRAIG 63, MUSKEGO 60Craig (63)—Campbell 1-1-3, Huml 3-1-8, Magestro-Kennedy 2-0-5, Fieiras 9-4-23, McBride 2-2-7, Nicholson 4-6-17. Totals: 21-14-63.
Muskego (60)—Greenthal 1-2-4, Helm 4-2-11, Miller 1-0-3, Zacher 5-0-11, Noel 2-0-4, Kennedy 4-3-12, Anderson 0-1-1, Czarnecki 2-0-4, Mims 3-4-10. Totals: 22-12-60.
Janesville Craig 25 38—63
Muskego 31 29—60
3-point goals—Craig 7 (Nicholson 3, Huml, Magestro-Kennedy, Fieiras, McBride), Muskego 4 (Helm, Miller, Zacher, Kennedy). Free throws missed—Craig 6, Muskego 11. Total fouls—Craig 20, Muskego 15. Fouled out—Magestro-Kennedy.