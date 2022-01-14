A strong all-around performance led to a solid victory for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team Friday night.
The Cougars took a 73-42 victory over Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game at home, rolling to a 35-16 halftime lead on their way to an 8-5 overall record and 6-2 mark in the Big Eight.
“We’re still just one game out (of first place),” coach Kerry Storbakken said of his Cougars.
Craig’s offensive leaders were senior guard Kate Huml, who scored 11 of her 25 points in the first half. Junior point guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 19 points, getting 12 of them in the first half.
“East is a lot like (Madison) La Follette in the way they play. They want to get to the rim,” Storbakken said. “We kept them at bay there (and) made them shoot outside.”
La Follette beat the Cougars on Thursday, 57-55.
The Cougars’ 2-3 matchup zone defense sent East to the free-throw line only six times, while Craig made a sizzling 18 of 23 free throws.
Storbakken also praised the play of senior forward Bryn McBride, who totaled eight points. Mya Nicholson had nine points for the Cougars.
East was led by junior Kylah McCullers with 13 points and 12 from junior Gueda Daff.
The Cougars’ Saturday game against Beloit Memorial in the Big Eight Conference’s Martin Luther King Day event was called off due to COVID-19 protocols inside the Purple Knights program.
Craig hits the road twice next week, visiting Madison Memorial on Thursday and Madison West on Saturday afternoon.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 73,
MADISON EAST 42
Madison East (42)—Ehrlinger 2-3-7, Daff 5-0-12, McCullers 5-0-13, Strigel 1-0-2, Thoronka 2-0-4, Jones 2-0-4. Totals 17-3-42.