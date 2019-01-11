JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team had a little fun at the expense of Beloit Memorial on Friday night.
The Cougars opened the game on a 24-4 run and coasted to an 82-44 Big Eight Conference win on Bob Suter Court. The final five minutes were played with a running clock as the lead stretched to 40.
Claudia Fieiras had 22 points to lead Craig, which improved to 7-6 overall and 4-6 in the Big Eight.
Craig coach Kerry Storbakken, whose team has been involved in a number of close games this season, said it was nice to have a breather for a change. Nine Players scored for Craig, as Storbakken was able to empty his bench early and often.
“It’s great to have games like this once in awhile, especially when you play well,” Storbakken said.
“We came out and blitzed them, like good teams are supposed to do.
“We weren’t sloppy, and I thought for 32 minutes or so, we played pretty well. It helps with confidence and team morale to have a game like this.”
Craig wasted little time taking charge. The Purple Knights scored the first two points of the game, but the Cougars responded with 24-2 run. Maddy Arrowood’s jumper made it 24-4 with 10:33 left in the half.
The sophomore Fieiras had 11 points the first half, while senior point guard Emily Pierson added 10. Craig led 42-16 at the break.
“The one thing you don’t want to do when you’re a playing a team like Beloit or West, is to not come down to their level or ease up on the pressure,” Storbakken said. “You don’t want to give them any confidence or make them think they’re in the game, and we didn’t allow that tonight.
“And our bench did a really nice job tonight. We didn’t have much of a drop off when we went to it. Everybody that got in contributed one way or another.”
Craig continued to build the lead to start the second half. It began with a 10-2 Craig run that made it 50-18.
Rileigh Elgas played well on both ends of the court for Craig and finished with 14 points. Pierson added 13.
Craig returns to action Thursday at crosstown rival Janesville Parker.
CRAIG 82, BELOIT 44
Beloit (44)—Bessell 3-0-6; Burner 1-0-2; Thomas 2-1-6; Drucker 1-1-3; Peppers 5-2-13; Renteria 2-0-4; Pabst 4-1-10. Totals: 18-5-44
Craig (82)—Pierson 4-2-13; Parkhurst 2-1-5; Elgas 7-0-14; Fieiras 6-10-22; Dunlavy 2-0-5; Gregg 1-0-3; Huml 3-1-7; Arrowood 3-0-7; Mergener 2-2-6. Totals: 30-16-82
Beloit Memorial 1628—44
Janesville Craig 42 40—82
Three-point goals—Beloit 3 (Pabst, Peppers, Thomas), Craig 6 (Pierson 3, Dunlavy, Gregg, Arrowood). Free throws missed—Beloit 9, Craig 13. Total fouls—Beloit 22, Craig 19. Fouled out—Peppers
