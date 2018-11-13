JANESVILLE
Kerry Storbakken hopes a little home cooking will hit the spot this season for Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team.
The Cougars, who open the season at Beloit Memorial on Friday night, play 13 of 22 games this season in the friendly confines of the Craig gymnasium.
Craig opens the home portion of its schedule against crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Nov. 20, followed back-to-back home games against Verona and Sun Prairie.
“We’ve always played well at home since I’ve been here,” said coach Storbakken, now in his eighth season at Craig. “That’s why it’s so important to get off to a good start, because we have such a favorable schedule early on.
“Our depth is really good, and we’ve got a lot of experience returning. We’re not going to be very big, but we’re going to cause teams problems with our speed and athleticism.”
Craig finished 11-12 last season, including 8-10 in the Big Eight Conference.
Craig’s fortunes took a hit over the summer when last year’s leading scorer, Cassie Goswick, suffered a torn ACL. The junior, who averaged 14.3 points per game last year, will miss the entire 2018-19 season.
If not for the injury, Craig would have returned all five starters.
“Any time you lose your top scorer it hurts, but that’s where our depth should really help us,” Storbakken said. “We’ve still got our second- and third-leading scorers returning, and quite a few others that are more than capable of giving us points.”
Heading the list of returnees is Emily Pierson. The senior is a four-year varsity player and is coming off a season in which she averaged 13.2 points per game.
“You can’t replace experience, and that’s what Emily brings,” Storbakken said. “She’s a captain and will provide great leadership for us.
“She really worked hard on her game in the offseason, especially her 3-point shooting.”
Three other starters returning are juniors Brooke Parkhurst, Hannah Dunlavy and Rileigh Elgas, who averaged nearly 22 points between them last season.
“Brooke brings a lot of energy, and along with Hannah is probably our best defender,” Storbakken said. “She brings a lot of energy, can get to the rim, and I think will shoot the ball much better from the outside this season.
“Hannah’s another one who has logged a lot of minutes for us and really understands how to play the game. She’s a great defender and has worked hard on her shooting.”
Elgas averaged 6.9 points per game last season, and Storbakken calls her the team’s most athletic player.
At 5-foot-9, Claudia Fierias is the tallest on the roster and will provide the muscle in the post. She was the first one off the bench last season and averaged nearly 10 points a game—third best on the team.
“Claudia’s such a threat offensively because she can score from inside or outside,” Storbakken said. “She’s probably our best all-around offensive player.”
With a lack of size, Storbakken knows his team is going to have to play up-tempo and pressure teams full-court defensively.
“Our depth should allow us to keep up the pressure D and force teams into playing at our tempo,” Storbakken said. “Offensively, we have to avoid the scoring droughts that really hurt us at times last season, as well as not just settling for shots. We’ve got to get to the basket more and to the free-throw line.”
Storbakken is counting on juniors Sarah Gregg, Maddy Arrowood and Abbey Schrader to provide depth off the bench.
Freshman Kate Huml is expected to bring instant offense off the bench and has the ability to run the point guard position if needed.
Senior Madisyn Ingalls, sophomore Emily Mergener and freshman Bryn McBride round out a talented roster.
“The chemistry on this team is great,” Storbakken said. “We seem to be drama-free and that’s huge. These girls are doing things together on and off the court and really supporting one and other.
“Like I said, we’re not going to be very big, but we’re going to cause a lot of problems for teams with our ability to run the floor and get after people.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse