With a game against Verona scheduled tonight, Janesville Craig girls basketball coach Kerry Storbakken said his team could not dwell on Tuesday night’s outcome against Waunakee.
That is just fine with Storbakken.
Waunakee outrebounded and outfought the host Cougars in the first half en route to a 63-47 victory in the Craig gymnasium.
“They came out and got a big lead,” Storbakken said. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds and got to a lot of loose balls.”
The Warriors built a 43-25 lead by halftime, before the Cougars competed at the Waunakee level in the second half.
“The good thing was we won the second half,” Storbakken said. “And they’re going to have a short memory because we play Verona (tonight).”
Claudia Fieiras scored 13 points and Kate Huml added 11 to lead the Cougars (10-7).
Lauren Meudt scored 20 for Waunakee (5-3).
WAUNAKEE 63, CRAIG 47
Waunakee (63)—Meudt, 5-0-13; Meeker, 4-2-11; Bryan, 1-0-2; Statz, 3-3-11; Saleh, 1-1-3; Garbarski, 2-1-7; Harrison, 2-3-8; Sawicki, 6-0-12. Totals: 22-10-63.
Craig (47)—Campbell, 3-1-8; Huml, 4-0-11; Magestro-Kennedy, 2-1-6; Fieiras, 3-6-16; Clarke, 2-0-4; Nicholson, 1-0-2; Alderman, 1-0-2. Totals: 16-8-47.
Waunakee;43;20—63
Craig;25;22—47
3-point goals—W 9 (Meudt 3, Meeker, Statz 2, Grabarski 2, Harrison), Craig 7 (Huml 3, Magestro-Kennedy, Campbell, Fieiras, Nicholson). Free throws missed—W 10, C 9. Total fouls—W 15, C 15.