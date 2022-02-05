The Janesville Craig girls basketball team coasted to a win Saturday afternoon.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 20 points to lead the Cougars to a comfortable 66-38 win over crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Bob Suter Court.
Craig improved to 13-6 overall, and at 11-3 in the Big Eight, remained one-game behind Verona (12-2).
The Cougars opened up a 16-point halftime lead, and head coach Kerry Storbakken was able to empty his bench the second half.
"It was a good bounce back game for us coming off the Sun Prairie loss," Storbakken said. "We moved the ball much better today than we did Thursday, and I thought defensively, we were solid and got good contributions from everybody.
"Parker played hard, and we told the girls that would happen coming into the game. You can never take a Craig/Parker game for granted. It was a good team win in front of a decent crowd for a Saturday afternoon."
Craig finished with 12 3-pointers, including six from Magestro-Kennedy. Senior point guard Kate Huml, who was coming off a 36-point performance against Sun Prairie, added 15 for the Cougars. Sophomore forward Mya Nicholson had 13.
Ava Ahrens-Egger and Alyssa Ayers combined for 27 points for Parker, which lost its 15th straight game to fall to 1-19 on the season.
"Part of the gameplan coming in was to put more pressure on them on the perimeter and make them put the ball on the ground, and we didn't do a good enough job of executing that plan," Parker first-year coach Ryan Tyrrell said. "But I can't fault our effort at all. Craig's just a very good 3-point-shooing team, and Magestro-Kennedy killed us today.
"Overall, I really think we've grown as a team. Today was the most points we've scored all season. We're getting better, but we're just not where we need to be yet compared to the rest of the conference."
On Tuesday, Craig plays at Middleton and Parker is at Sun Prairie.