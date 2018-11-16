BELOIT
The gulf between the Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial girls basketball teams has been wide in recent years.
It shows no signs of getting smaller.
The Cougars routed the Purple Knights 76-37 on Friday to open their 2018-19 season with a comfortable win ahead of Tuesday’s rivalry game against Janesville Parker.
Craig (1-0, 1-0 Big Eight) scored more points in the first half (56) than Beloit Memorial (0-2, 0-1 Big Eight) has scored in two games (54).
“We’ve been practicing for two weeks against each other. It was nice to play another team,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “We played with the press and fast break. I thought our kids really came with a lot of enthusiasm.
“They were ready to play.”
The Cougars deployed their full-court pressure long enough in the first half to build an unassailable lead.
Craig led by double figures less than four minutes into the game and held a 42-point lead by halftime.
All five of Craig’s starters finished with at least eight points, led by Hannah Dunlavy’s 14-point performance. Emily Pierson had 13 points and seven steals and Brooke Parkhurst totaled 13 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman Kate Huml added 12 points off the bench in her varsity debut.
Craig’s swarming defenders grabbed 29 steals as the Cougars claimed their 18th straight victory over the Purple Knights. Craig has won by an average of 33.5 points during that streak.
“We played the way we wanted to play and got Beloit on their heels,” Storbakken said.
Freshman Bre Davis led the Purple Knights with eight points—all in the second half. Beloit Memorial did not make a 3-pointer and shot 32.6 percent from the field.
The Purple Knights showed signs of life in the second half once the Cougars cooled off from their torrid start. Craig made just one of its first nine field-goal attempts coming out of the break and shot 22.6 percent after halftime.
Of course, Craig’s dominant first half rendered the second half moot. The Cougars scored 25 straight points to take a 41-6 lead with about six minutes until halftime and closed the half on Maddy Arrowood’s buzzer-beating floater.
Next up is Craig’s first meeting with crosstown rival Janesville Parker, which is 0-2 after losing to Verona on Friday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 76, BELOIT MEMORIAL 37
Craig (76)—Gregg 0-2-2, Mergener 0-1-1, Huml 5-0-12, Pierson 3-5-13, Arrowood 1-0-2, Parkhurst 4-5-13, Elgas 4-0-8, Fieiras 2-5-9, McBride 1-0-2, Dunlavy 6-0-14. Totals: 26-18-76.
Beloit (37)—Bessell 0-1-1, Burner 1-0-2, Webster 2-0-4, White 1-2-4, Drucker 3-0-6, Davis 4-0-8, Peppers 0-2-2, Renteria 1-0-2, Walker 2-0-4, Pabst 2-0-4. Totals: 16-5-37.
Craig 56 20—76
Beloit 14 23—37
Three-point goals—Craig 6 (Huml 2, Pierson 2, Dunlavy 2), Beloit 0. Free throws missed—Craig 12, Beloit 7. Total fouls—Craig 18, Beloit 20.
