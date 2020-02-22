JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig's girls basketball team is seeded fourth in its WIAA Division 1 sectional bracket.
That means if the Cougars hold true to their seed, they could go up against one or two of the state's top teams during sectional play in Beloit.
They have now gotten an up-close look at both teams--Middleton and Madison Memorial--during the final eight days of the Big Eight Conference's regular season.
Craig trailed from start to finish at home against Memorial on Saturday, but head coach Kerry Storbakken said he saw his team make progress against the Spartans in a 65-46 loss that left the Cougars with a 15-7 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the Big Eight.
"They've got a lot of weapons; if they aren't hitting 3s, they're getting it inside," Storbakken said of Memorial, which is ranked No. 2 in the state and has the No. 2 seed in the sectional. "But I liked the way our girls competed this time. Last time, they scored 96 points and we got blown out of the gym and there was a running clock."
Craig's defense was better in the rematch, though the offense took a while to find its footing.
The Cougars scored just three points in the opening nine minutes, falling behind 16-3.
"Against teams like Middleton and Memorial, we've started slow, and I don't know the reason for that," Storbakken said. "But still, we got back in it."
Craig trailed 27-13 when it began an 11-2 run to close the gap. Junior Claudia Fieiras had five of her team-high 16 points during that spurt. Her 3 with 1:12 left in the half got Craig within five points.
But Memorial got a 3-pointer from Penn State recruit Leilani Kapinus to end the run and made another bucket to take a double-digit lead into the break.
Craig got within seven when senior Sarah Gregg opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer. But the Spartans scored the next nine points and never relented from there.
Kapinus scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to keep the Cougars at bay. Emmoni Rankins had eight of her 14 in the first half for Memorial.
Craig hosts No. 13-seeded Racine Horlick in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. If the Cougars win, they will host the winner of fifth-seeded Sun Prairie and Kenosha Indian Trail one night later.
A regional championship would likely send Craig back up against top-ranked and top-seeded Middleton.
"This was a good team to play going into tournament, because I think our kids played hard against a good team," Storbakken said. "Now I told them we'll see what happens. If we can win Friday and get to Saturday, and then win there, all the pressure goes to Middleton in Memorial. Those teams are expected to go to state.
"We just need to take advantage of the 4 seed, get to the regional final and try to get to Beloit."
MEMORIAL 65, CRAIG 46
Memorial (65)--Peters 3-0-9, Kapinus 9-2-22, Brown 1-0-2, Rankins 7-0-14, Sweet 1-0-3, White Eagle 1-0-3, Garcia 2-0-4, Grewal 1-0-2, Thorns 2-2-6. Totals: 27-4-65.
Craig (46)--Gregg 1-2-5, Huml 2-2-6, Magestro-Kennedy 1-0-3, Elgas 1-1-3, Fieiras 6-2-16, Goswick 2-0-6, Dunlavy 2-0-5, Alderman 1-0-2. Totals: 16-7-46.
Madison Memorial;34;31--65
Janesville Craig;24;22--46
3-point goals--Memorial 7 (Peters 3, Kapinus 2, Sweet, White Eagle), Craig 7 (Fieiras 2, Goswick 2, Gregg, Magestro-Kennedy, Dunlavy). Free throws missed--Memorial 3, Craig 8. Total fouls--Memorial 16, Craig 8.