JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig's senior girls players were supposed to have three full seasons together on the basketball court.
Knee injuries to two of the five core seniors cost them their junior seasons.
Now back at full strength, the Cougars say they are determined to go out on a high note.
On Thursday, they notched their 15th victory of the season and moved back into a tie for third place in the Big Eight Conference on Senior Night.
The Cougars held visiting Madison West to seven first-half points and had three players in double figures in a 65-24 victory on Bob Suter Court.
"We just want to go out strong and fighting," said senior Rileigh Elgas, who scored 11 points. "We don't want to look weak going out."
"We're playing together and playing for each other," added senior Cassie Goswick, who was second-team all-Big Eight as a sophomore but missed last season with a knee injury.
Craig, which will be a No. 4 seed in its WIAA Division 1 bracket when the postseason starts next week, improved to 15-6 overall and 12-5 and tied with Sun Prairie for third in the Big Eight.
The Cougars struggled to find their shooting touch in the first half, going just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc. But their defense was more than good enough--allowing just three first-half baskets and seven total--to build a 24-7 lead at the break.
Craig then scored 41 second-half points, including junior Claudia Fieiras scoring 11 of her game-high 14. Sophomore Kate Huml joined Elgas with 11 points, and nearly every player got in the scoring column.
"A lot of them have been around for four years, so it was nice to start five seniors and get them in there together again at the end," said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken, who started Goswick, Elgas, Hannah Dunlavy (five points), Abbey Schrader (four) and Sarah Gregg. "They've put a lot of sweat and tears into this program, and they're really finishing with a nice year.
"I told them they're not done yet, but they've set themselves up with 15 wins, a No. 4 seed and maybe a run in the tournament."
Goswick and Schrader both missed all of last year, when Craig went 11-13 with eight of those losses coming by seven points or less.
After an early-season scare for Goswick to start this season, the group has been intact.
"We were scared that Cassie wasn't going to be able to play again when she was hurt at the beginning of the season," Elgas said. "Having her back has made a big difference, just being all together again."
"It's meant a lot to be back," Goswick said. "It's just a big family at this point. We love each other.
"And this (Senior Night) will definitely be another memory for the books."
Craig will host at least two more home games. It goes up against first-place Madison Memorial to close out the regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday before hosting a regional semifinal next Friday.
CRAIG 65, WEST 24
West (24)--Davis 0-3-3, Mueller 0-3-3, Langrock 0-1-1, Sullivan 2-1-5, Blehert 2-1-5, Zidani 3-1-7. Totals: 7-10-24.
Craig (65)--Mergener 2-0-5, Huml 4-0-11, Magestro-Kennedy 2-1-6, Elgas 3-5-11, Fieiras 6-2-14, Goswick 2-0-6, McBride 0-1-1, Dunlavy 2-0-5, Alderman 1-0-2, Schrader 2-0-4. Totals: 24-9-65.
Madison West;7;17--24
Janesville Craig;24;41--65
3-point goals--West 0, Craig 8 (Huml 3, Goswick 2, Mergener, Magestro-Kennedy, Dunlavy). Free throws missed--West 10, Craig 6. Total fouls--West 14, Craig 18.