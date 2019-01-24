JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig never trailed Thursday night.

The Cougars still had to work plenty hard to finish off a perfect nonconference portion of their schedule.

They built double-digit leads early in both halves, led by just three with less than eight minutes remaining and then held off Oconomowoc late for a 63-55 victory on Bob Suter Court.

Craig is 9-7 overall heading back into Big Eight Conference play tonight at Sun Prairie. Oconomowoc fell to 4-12.

“They play in a really good conference, with Arrowhead and Mukwonago, and they’re definitely better than their record,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “It’s a good win. It gets us to 4-0 in the nonconference schedule.

“And with the two days where we couldn’t play or practice (due to school closures due to weather), now we’ve got a game in before we go to Sun Prairie.”

Oconomowoc turned the ball over on each of its first seven possessions as the Cougars built a 9-0 lead.

Shortly thereafter, a 10-0 run made it 19-5 midway through the half. Oconomowoc cut its deficit back to five before trailing by 10, 30-20, at the break.

“I think we might have got a little less focused than we were in the beginning,” said Craig junior Sarah Gregg, who had 14 points off the bench for a Cougars team that had four players in double figures. “And then some of their shots started going in more and ours less. But we got it back.”

The second half saw much of the same.

The Cougars led 46-34 on Gregg’s step-back 3-pointer with about 12 minutes remaining. But the Raccoons used an 11-2 run to cut it to 48-45 with just over seven minutes left.

Craig missed six straight free throws during that stretch but never relinquished the lead. Gregg’s transition bucket made it 50-45 with 6:08 to play and then the Cougars made nine consecutive free throws to keep Oconomowoc at bay.

“We shoot enough free throws in practice that we knew we’d start making them,” Gregg said.

They hadn’t taken many this week. This game was scheduled for Tuesday but postponed due to weather, which also had all schools closed Wednesday, so teams could not practice.

“It was definitely weird,” Gregg said. “Today at school, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, we have a game tonight.’

“But it felt good to get a win.”

Sophomore Claudia Fieiras led the Cougars with 17 points, while junior Brooke Parkhurst had 11 and senior Emily Pierson 10.

Elizabeth Cleary led all scorers with 29 points for Oconomowoc.

Craig plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Sun Prairie.

CRAIG 63, OCONOMOWOC 55

Oconomowoc (55)—McCleary 9-8-29, Helwig 6-1-13, Lopez 2-0-6, Gricius 3-0-7. Totals: 20-9-55.

Craig (63)—Gregg 5-2-14, Pierson 2-4-10, Parkhurst 4-3-11, Elgas 4-1-9, Fieiras 4-9-17, Dunlavy 0-2-2. Totals: 19-21-63.

Oconomowoc 20 35—55

Janesville Craig 30 33—63

3-point goals—Oconomowoc 6 (McCleary 3, Lopez 2, Gricius), Craig 4 (Gregg 2, Pierson 2). Free throws missed—Oconomowoc 6, Craig 11. Total fouls—Oconomowoc 23, Craig 16.