Janesville Craig's girls basketball team had its chances to improve to 5-0 on the season Tuesday night.

But the Cougars' shots late in the game would not fall in a 49-43 nonconference loss to Oconomowoc.

Craig fell to 4-1, while the Raccoons improved to 3-2.

Most of the game was played within two possessions, and Craig trailed by one point with about two minutes remaining.

"The game came right down to the wire, but we just missed a couple shots--a layup and a couple 3s--and then had to foul at the end," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "It was a good nonconference game to play. They’re going to win a lot of games."

Craig trailed by three at halftime but hit a couple quick shots to take a lead early in the second half, and the teams went back and forth from there.

Craig junior Claudia Fieiras led all scorers with 20 points.

Oconomowoc forward Olivia Sobczak scored 17, and the team made enough free throws at the end--despite going 10 of 19 overall--to hang on.

Craig returns to Big Eight Conference play Friday when it hosts Sun Prairie.

OCONOMOWOC 49, CRAIG 43

Craig (43)—Huml 3-0-6, Elgas 3-0-6, Fieiras 7-4-20, Dunlavy 2-1-6, Alderman 2-1-5. Totals: 17-6-43.

Oconomowoc (49)—Cleary 2-4-10, Helwig 1-0-2, Reith 1-0-2, Stuckey 2-3-8, Gricius 2-0-6, Sobczyk 7-3-17, McCarthy 2-0-4. Totals: 17-10-49.

Janesville Craig;21;22--43

Oconomowoc;22;27--49

3-point goals--Craig 3 (Fieiras 2, Dunlavy), Oconomowoc 5 (Cleary 2, Gricius 2, Stuckey). Free throws missed--Craig 5, Oconomowoc 11. Total fouls—Craig 16, Oconomowoc 8.