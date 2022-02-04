The Big Eight Conference title hopes of the Janesville Craig girls basketball team took a serious hit Thursday night.
Sun Prairie erupted for 54 second-half points in rallying for an 80-72 victory on Bob Suter Court.
The loss dropped Craig (13-6, 10-3) out of a first-place tie in the conference. Sun Prairie improved to 10-2 in the Big Eight and within one-half game of frontrunner Verona (11-2).
Craig had a 35-26 halftime lead but had no answer for the Cardinals’ potent offense in the second half. Sun Prairie erased the nine-point halftime deficit in the first three minutes of the second half and continued to pile up the points after that.
“We just had too many live-ball turnovers to start the second half, and that let them right back in the game,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “A nine-point lead just evaporated. I don’t know if our kids were tired or what, but we just didn’t execute the way we needed to in the second half.
“We made it easy for them. Gave up too many layups and too many offensive rebounds.”
With the game tied at 47-47 with 10:18 to play, Sun Prairie went on a 12-0 run to seize control. Craig drew no closer than nine over the final five minutes.
Kate Huml did everything she could to keep the Cougars close. The senior poured in 36 points, including seven of the team’s 15 3-pointers.
Rachel Rademacher and Marie Outlay did most of the damage for Sun Prairie, combining for 51 points.
Sun Prairie coach John Olson said his team showed its grit in the second half.
“I didn’t really say anything special at halftime,” Olson said. “It was just a matter of coming out and playing our game and getting after it.
“The first half, we let Craig dictate how we were going to play. But in the second half our shooting got better, our defense got better and the pace of the game went in our favor.”
Craig will play host to crosstown rival Janesville Parker at 1 p.m. Saturday.