After Janesville Craig's girls basketball team led wire-to-wire against Oconomowoc on Thursday night, Sun Prairie turned the tables Friday.

The Cardinals built a 10-point lead in the opening 11 minutes and beat the visiting Cougars 54-42 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Sun Prairie is 13-3 overall and 12-1 atop the league standings. Craig fell to 9-8 and 5-8.

The Cougars cut their deficit to seven points, 25-18, at halftime, but Sun Prairie stretched the lead to 14 in the first seven-plus minutes of the second half and held on from there.

Craig junior Hannah Dunlavy scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half.

Grace Hilber had 15 for the Cardinals, who are ranked No. 8 in this week's Division 1 state coaches poll.

Craig hosts Madison La Follette on Thursday night.

Due to a Gazette editorial error, the game story did not make it in Saturday's edition of The Gazette.

SUN PRAIRIE 54, CRAIG 42

Janesville Craig;18;24--42

Sun Prairie;25;29--54

Craig scorers--Dunlavy 12, Gregg 9, Pierson 8, Fieiras 5, Parkhurst 4, Elgas 4.

