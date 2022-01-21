When Kerry Storbakken woke up Thursday morning, he had no idea his Janesville Craig girls basketball team would pick up two Big Eight Conference victories that day.
But that’s what happened—and as a result, the Cougars also found themselves tied with Sun Prairie for the conference lead after their 41-38 win at Madison Memorial.
Earlier Thursday, Craig’s program was informed by email that an earlier loss to Madison La Follette had been changed to a forfeit victory for the Cougars because La Follette used an ineligible player in that game.
Then, the Cougars traveled to Memorial and showed some late grit to avenge an earlier home loss against Memorial and improve to 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the Big Eight, tied with Sun Prairie for the league lead.
“Memorial played really well. They led almost the whole way. We didn’t take the lead until there was 3 minutes, 40 seconds left to play,” Storbakken said. “They were up by nine with 10 minutes to go.”
Craig then switched to a man-to-man defense and started to turn the momentum around. Eventually, the Cougars took the lead on back-to-back 3-point baskets from junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and sophomore guard Mya Nicholson.
“Then it was back and forth until the last minute. They had to foul and we went up by three and held on,” Storbakken said. “That was a team effort. There wasn’t one person who won that game. It was a grinder.”
Craig got 15 points from Magestro-Kennedy and 13 from Nicholson. Each made three 3-point baskets. Memorial had no double-digit scorers and was held to 18 points in the second half.
“It was good to win a tight one at this point because we earned it,” said Storbakken, whose Cougars have lost three times at the final buzzer this season. “You’re down for 32 minutes, behind by as much as nine, and you fight back. That’s a well-earned win.”
Craig returns to Madison on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. game against West.