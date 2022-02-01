For a minute before Monday night’s game, Kerry Storbakken was worried his Janesville Craig girls basketball team might suffer a letdown after falling out of sole possession of the Big Eight Conference lead on Friday.
Then the Cougars hit their first two shots—both 3-pointers—in the first minute of play, and Storbakken’s fears were washed away.
Craig’s players—whether it was the starters or the reserves, who played almost the entire second half—shot like champions from start to finish on their way to a 108-45 victory over Beloit Memorial in Big Eight Conference play.
“It (our shooting) was blistering,” said Storbakken, whose team improved to 12-5 overall and 9-2 in the Big Eight. “When you score 70 points in a half, you’re not missing many shots.”
Craig built a 70-25 halftime lead and finished the game without employing a full-court or half-court press at any point against the Purple Knights (6-8, 5-6). Storbakken said all his starters sat down for the night after the 14-minute mark of the second half.
“Beloit was taking quick shots, usually one pass and then a shot,” Storbakken said. “We were getting a lot of rebounds and we just kept hitting.
“We played a great halfcourt man-to-man (defense) the entire game,” said Storbakken, whose team lost Friday to Big Eight leader Verona.
One Craig player who was especially feeling the heat: Kate Huml, a 5-8 senior guard who made 12 field goals, three of them from 3-point range, and totaled 27 points.
“I don’t think Kate missed more than one shot. I didn’t see her miss more than one,” Storbakken said.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy added 20 points for Craig, Mya Nicholson scored 17 and Bree Bertocchi had 12.
Beloit got 12 points from Jocelyn Tibbetts.
The Cougars have two games left on their five-game home stand, resuming Thursday with a key Big Eight test against Sun Prairie. Parker visits Craig at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
CRAIG 108, BELOIT 45
Beloit (45)—Richardson 1-0-2, Randall 4-0-8, Thomas 1-0-2, Tibbetts 2-6-12, Dubois 1-5-7, Fleming 1-0-3, Figueroa 1-0-2, Davis 4-1-9. Totals 15-12-45.