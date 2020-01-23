JANESVILLE
In the first crosstown rivalry girls basketball game this season, Janesville Craig piled up free points on breakaway layups and cruised to a 21-point win.
In Thursday’s rematch, Janesville Parker made sure nothing came easy for the Cougars.
Craig struggled to find its shooting form and the Vikings led with eight minutes left. But the Cougars found a way to make enough plays down the stretch to squeak out a 43-37 victory in a Big Eight Conference game on Bob Suter Court.
“We knew our shots weren’t falling as much as we wanted them to, so our main focus was to play better as a team on defense and keep them from scoring,” said Craig senior Sarah Gregg, who scored eight of her 11 points in the second half and was a difference-maker as a rebounder. “It was a little nerve-racking, but I think we knew we would come together and pull it out.”
The teams were within one possession of each other for nearly the entire first half, but the second half was a game of runs.
The Cougars (11-4, 8-3 Big Eight) trailed by one at the break but scored the first 11 points over the opening 6:30 of the second half. Gregg had a pair of 3-pointers during that stretch, and senior Cassie Goswick’s 3 made it 30-20 with 11:30 left.
Parker (6-8, 3-7) responded with an 11-0 run to regain the lead. Junior Alexys Luek had eight of the 11 points during that stretch, and freshman Paisley Booth’s 3 with 8:21 remaining put the Vikings up 31-30.
“I was proud of the composure we played with; we played hard and played to win,” Vikings coach Jennah Hartwig said. “Defensively, we made them work.
“In the second half, we might have got a little fatigued ... and that allowed them to get some second-chance baskets.”