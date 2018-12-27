JANESVILLE
The Janesville Craig and Evansville girls basketball teams took similar paths to get to Friday's championship game of the Optimist Holiday Tournament.
Both teams never trailed, led comfortably at half and played well defensively in their semifinal wins.
Craig routed Kenosha Tremper 65-41, while Evansville, behind 25 points from Paige Banks, held off Milton 61-53.
Evansville (6-4) and defending tournament-champion Craig (4-4) play at 4 p.m. today.
The Cougars made quick work of the Trojans. Craig jumped out to an early 22-9 lead and coasted from there.
Craig coach Kerry Storbakken was pleased with his team's intensity from the opening tip.
"We love staying home for the holiday, and we love playing in this tournament," Storbakken said. "Our defense really set the tone. Their leading scorer coming in didn't have a basket. It was a good win against a team that was 6-2 coming in.
"I thought Sarah Gregg had her best game of the season--both on the offensive and defensive end. She had a couple of steals and also made a couple 3s."
Craig led by 17 at half and quickly stretched the margin to 20 early in the second. Freshman Kate Huml's three-point play with 13:24 remaining pushed the lead to 47-23. The Cougars led by as many as 27 in the second half.
Sophomore Claudia Fieiras led four Cougars in double figures with 15 points. Gregg had a career-high 14, while Emily Pierson chipped in 12 and Hannah Dunlavy 10.
Storbakken knows his team will get a tougher test against an Evansville team that has won five straight.
"(Paige) Banks is a really nice player for them, and they also are pretty strong in the post," Storbakken said. "I was impressed with them.
"We need to bring the same attitude and effort that we did today."
Banks was the story for Evansville in the opening semifinal game. The junior finished with a game-high 25 points, including 15 in the first half when the Blue Devils opened up a 31-23 lead.
Milton (4-6) kept it close in the second half thanks to 11 points from Chloe Buescher. The Red Hawks cut the margin to two at 37-35 on Buescher's offensive rebound and putback with 13:51 to play but would get no closer after that thanks to a 9-2 run by the Blue Devils.
Evansville coach Tina Aasen said her team is starting to buy in to believing in each other and trusting the system.
"When I came in here three years ago, they hadn't had a lot of success," Aasen said. "It took the girls a couple of years to buy what I was selling, but I think they finally have.
"It's a different style of play then they were probably used to playing, but it's working out for us."
Banks had plenty of help on the offensive end from Josey Rinehart. The sophomore finished with 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
Buescher led Milton with 16 points.
"I felt like we were right there the second half, but then we don't finish a play or we don't block out, and that allowed them to extend the lead," Milton coach Stacy Skemp said.
"And it was the little things that really hurt us. We didn't come out ready to play and dug ourselves a hole, fought back, but then wouldn't box out and gave them an easy two points."
Milton faces Tremper in the consolation game at 2:15.
CRAIG 65, TREMPER 41
Tremper (41)--Ester 0-2-2; Wisniewski 4-2-10; Coker 0-2-2; Wendorf 1-2-4; Lynn 2-1-5; Pacetti 3-0-7; Rivers 3-0-6; Williams 0-3-3; Clements 1-0-2. Totals: 14-12-41
Craig (65)--Pierson 4-1-12; Elgas 2-0-4; Fieiras 6-3-15; Parkhurst 1-2-4; Dunlavy 3-3-10; Gregg 5-2-14; Huml 1-1-3; Arrowood 1-1-3. Totals: 23-13-65
Kenosha Tremper;17;24--41
Janesville Craig;34;31--65
3-point goals--Tremper 1 (Pacetti), Craig 6 (Pierson 3, Gregg 2, Dunlavy). Free throws missed--5, Craig 12. Total fouls--21, Craig 17
EVANSVILLE 61, MILTON 53
Evansville (61)--Rinehart 8-3-19; Fillner 1-0-2; Eftemoff 2-1-5; Wagner 2-0-4; Banks 11-2-25; Tofte 2-0-4; Hinkle 0-2-2. Totals: 26-8-61
Milton (53)--Mack-Honold 3-3-9; Buescher 5-6-16; Hanke 3-1-10; Falk 2-4-8; Campion 2-0-4; Quade 2-0-4; Weberpal 1-0-2. Totals: 18-14-53
Evansville;31;30--61
Milton;23;30--53
3-point goals--Evansville 1 (Banks), Milton 3 (Hanke 3). Free throws missed--Evansville 6, Milton 8. Total fouls--Evansville 16, Milton 15. Fouled out--Campion, Rinehart, Eftemoff
