JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig's girls basketball team got into classic rock-mode Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars channeled their inner Bachman Turner Overdrive in "Takin' Care of Business" against crosstown rival Janesville Parker.
Craig started slowly but eventually overmatched Parker in a 68-27 Big Eight Conference win.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy scored 24 points and Mya Nicholson added 16 as Craig won its fourth straight in improving to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big Eight.
"We weren't making shots early on and that meant we couldn't get into our 1-2-2 press," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "Once our shots started falling, we were able to change the pace of the game and get it in our favor.
"And give Parker credit, too. Their kids played hard. and that's what we told our girls would happen because it's Craig/Parker."
Parker (1-6, 1-4) trailed 13-8 with 6:57 left in the first half following an Ava Ahrens-Egger free throw, but Craig responded with a 13-2 run to take control. Magestro-Kennedy's 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the half capped off the rally. The Cougars eventually led 32-14 at half and quickly pushed the lead to 20 with a 6-2 run to start the second half.
Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell, who saw his team lose 106-11 to Verona on Tuesday, was proud of the effort he got Saturday.
"What we talked about in practice and what we worked on was carried over to the game," Tyrrell said. "That's what I'm most pleased with. The girls showed a big improvement from Tuesday to today, and as a coach, that's what you want to see.
"Craig's a very good team, and we knew that coming in, but we came out and played hard and didn't feel sorry for ourselves despite what happened in the Verona game."
The Cougars added to the lead with a 9-0 run midway through the second half and eventually pushed the lead to 40, which resulted in a running clock the final four minutes of the game.
Addie Miller had 10 points to lead Parker.
Craig plays a nonconference game at Kenosha Bradford on Tuesday, while Parker is off until Friday when it hosts Sun Prairie.
CRAIG 68, PARKER 27
Craig (68)--Campbell 0-1-1; Vitaioli 0-1-1; Pierson 4-0-8; Huml 3-1-8; Magestro-Kennedy 9-1-24; Alvarado 1-0-2; Clarke 1-0-2; McBride 2-0-4; Nicholson 6-1-16; Bertocchi 1-0-2. Totals: 27-5-68
Parker (27)--Ayers 2-2-6; Simmons 1-2-4; Ahrens--Egger 2-2-7; Miller 4-2-10. Totals: 9-8-27
Halftime--Craig 32, Parker 14. Three-point goals--Craig 9 Magestro-Kennedy 5, Nicholson 3, Huml), Parker 1 (Ahrens-Egger). Free throws missed--Craig 3, Parker 10. Total fouls--Craig 14, Parker 7