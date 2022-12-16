JANESVILLE --- The Janesville Craig girls basketball team celebrated two things Friday night: A 53-43 victory over Sun Prairie East and a Title IX event that brought back several former female athletes to the school.
Craig showed appreciation to female athletes with a reception before the game and celebrated their impact to the school and community.
“We told the kids to be grateful to (the former athletes) and show gratitude because if it wasn't for those trail blazers, we wouldn't be playing,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken.
This celebration not only made an impact for the current Craig roster, but also for all of those in attendance in the packed gymnasium.
“They were all hugging each other,” Storbakken said. “It was with a lot of players that we take for granted in the game of basketball for girls.”
After the celebration, the Cougars (7-3 overall, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) stepped on the court to begin their matchup against Sun Prairie East.
The first half of the game was a grind for Craig as the team couldn’t find the bottom of the basket. Troubles shooting the rock led to a narrow lead for Craig entering the second half at 21-20.
While it's man-to-man defense was effective against Sun Prairie East (2-8, 2-6) in the first half of the game, Storbakken decided to make a switch in the second half to spark the team.
This change worked, as switching to a 2-3 zone proved effective in creating turnovers. On a cold night from the floor, the Cougars second-half adjustment created easier opportunities for the team on the offensive end. Craig managed to gain an 18-point lead against Sun Prairie East in the second half.
“We just got a lot of deflections and fastbreak layups that really turned the game around,” Storbakken said. “The girls came into the second half with an attitude. It felt like two different teams – first half and second half.”
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led the Cougars with 19 points in the teams’ third-consecutive victory. Braelynn Bertocchi shined for Craig, scoring 15 points for the team.
“(Bertocchi) looks great and it was awesome to see because she’s so fast,” Storbakken said. She’s got long arms and she got a lot of steals and deflections. We needed her tonight and we needed all 15 (girls). I think it was her best game of the year and hopefully going forward, she uses this as a stepping stone and tears it up. I love it.”
Next up for Craig is a home tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.