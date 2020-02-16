01STOCK_BASKETBALL
The road toward the state tournament would never stretch more than 11 miles long for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team.

The Cougars earned a No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, with the girls tournament brackets released Sunday following area seeding meetings.

Craig  (14-6) hosts No. 13-seeded Racine Horlick (8-14) in a regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 28. If the Cougars win, they will host the winner of fourth-seeded Sun Prairie and 12th-seeded Kenosha Indian Trail the following night.

If Craig advanced to sectional competition, both sectional games are scheduled to be held at Beloit Memorial.

So, with home games Thursday against Madison West and Saturday against Madison Memorial to close out the regular season, all substantial road trips are over for the Cougars unless they reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Janesville Parker (7-13) is the No. 14 seed in the same bracket and will travel to play Waunakee (16-5) in the regional semifinals Feb. 28. Parker hosts Verona on Monday night and plays at Madison Memorial on Thursday night to close the regular season.

The top two seeds in the D1 Beloit Memorial Sectional are Middleton and Madison Memorial, respectively. The two Big Eight teams split their regular-season meetings, and those are their only losses this year.

WIAA girls basketball tournament

Area schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25

(17) Beloit Memorial at (16) Kenosha Tremper

(18) Madison West at (15) Racine Park

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Beloit-Tremper winner at (1) Middleton

(9) Kenosha Bradford at (8) Verona

(12) Kenosha Indian Trail at (5) Sun Prairie

(13) Racine Horlick at (4) Janesville Craig

(14) Janesville Parker at (3) Waunakee

(11) Madison East at (6) Badger

(10) Madison La Follette at (7) Racine Case

Park-West winner at (2) Madison Memorial

Division 2 Craig Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25

(9) Westosha at (8) Wilmot

(11) Burlington at (6) Delavan-Darien

(10) Fort Atkinson at (7) Jefferson

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Westosha-Wilmot winner at (1) Union Grove

(5) Milton at (4) Waukesha West

Burlington-DDHS winner at (3) Waterford

Jefferson-Fort winner at (2) Elkhorn

Division 3 Edgewood Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25

(9) Wisconsin Dells at (8) Lodi

(12) Viroqua at (5) Edgewood

(11) River Valley at (6) Westby

(10) Richland Center at (7) Brodhead

REGIONAL FINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Dells-Lodi winner at (1) Platteville

Edgewood-Viroqua winner at (4) Dodgeville

RV-Westby winner at (3) Prairie du Chien

Brodhead-RC winner at (2) Evansville

Division 3 Brown Deer Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25

(9) Edgerton at (8) Racine St. Cat's

(12) Saint Anthony at (5) Saint Thomas More

(11) East Troy at (6) Big Foot

(10) Saint Francis at (7) Shoreland Lutheran

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Edgerton-St. Cat's winner at (1) Clinton

STM-Saint Anthony winner at (4) Turner

East Troy-Big Foot winner at (3) Whitewater

Shoreland-SF winner at (2) Martin Luther

Division 4 Baraboo Sectional

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25

(9) Palmyra-Eagle at (8) Dodgeland

(12) Johnson Creek at (5) Horicon

(11) Williams Bay at (6) Pardeeville

(10) Parkview at (7) Markesan

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Palmyra-Dodgeland winner at (1) Poynette

Horicon-Creek winner at (4) Deerfield

Bay-Pardeeville winner at (3) Waterloo

Parkview-Markesan winner at (2) Cambridge

