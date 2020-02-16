The road toward the state tournament would never stretch more than 11 miles long for the Janesville Craig girls basketball team.
The Cougars earned a No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, with the girls tournament brackets released Sunday following area seeding meetings.
Craig (14-6) hosts No. 13-seeded Racine Horlick (8-14) in a regional semifinal Friday, Feb. 28. If the Cougars win, they will host the winner of fourth-seeded Sun Prairie and 12th-seeded Kenosha Indian Trail the following night.
If Craig advanced to sectional competition, both sectional games are scheduled to be held at Beloit Memorial.
So, with home games Thursday against Madison West and Saturday against Madison Memorial to close out the regular season, all substantial road trips are over for the Cougars unless they reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Janesville Parker (7-13) is the No. 14 seed in the same bracket and will travel to play Waunakee (16-5) in the regional semifinals Feb. 28. Parker hosts Verona on Monday night and plays at Madison Memorial on Thursday night to close the regular season.
The top two seeds in the D1 Beloit Memorial Sectional are Middleton and Madison Memorial, respectively. The two Big Eight teams split their regular-season meetings, and those are their only losses this year.
WIAA girls basketball tournament
Area schedule
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25
(17) Beloit Memorial at (16) Kenosha Tremper
(18) Madison West at (15) Racine Park
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Beloit-Tremper winner at (1) Middleton
(9) Kenosha Bradford at (8) Verona
(12) Kenosha Indian Trail at (5) Sun Prairie
(13) Racine Horlick at (4) Janesville Craig
(14) Janesville Parker at (3) Waunakee
(11) Madison East at (6) Badger
(10) Madison La Follette at (7) Racine Case
Park-West winner at (2) Madison Memorial
Division 2 Craig Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25
(9) Westosha at (8) Wilmot
(11) Burlington at (6) Delavan-Darien
(10) Fort Atkinson at (7) Jefferson
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Westosha-Wilmot winner at (1) Union Grove
(5) Milton at (4) Waukesha West
Burlington-DDHS winner at (3) Waterford
Jefferson-Fort winner at (2) Elkhorn
Division 3 Edgewood Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25
(9) Wisconsin Dells at (8) Lodi
(12) Viroqua at (5) Edgewood
(11) River Valley at (6) Westby
(10) Richland Center at (7) Brodhead
REGIONAL FINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Dells-Lodi winner at (1) Platteville
Edgewood-Viroqua winner at (4) Dodgeville
RV-Westby winner at (3) Prairie du Chien
Brodhead-RC winner at (2) Evansville
Division 3 Brown Deer Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25
(9) Edgerton at (8) Racine St. Cat's
(12) Saint Anthony at (5) Saint Thomas More
(11) East Troy at (6) Big Foot
(10) Saint Francis at (7) Shoreland Lutheran
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Edgerton-St. Cat's winner at (1) Clinton
STM-Saint Anthony winner at (4) Turner
East Troy-Big Foot winner at (3) Whitewater
Shoreland-SF winner at (2) Martin Luther
Division 4 Baraboo Sectional
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS TUESDAY, FEB. 25
(9) Palmyra-Eagle at (8) Dodgeland
(12) Johnson Creek at (5) Horicon
(11) Williams Bay at (6) Pardeeville
(10) Parkview at (7) Markesan
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Palmyra-Dodgeland winner at (1) Poynette
Horicon-Creek winner at (4) Deerfield
Bay-Pardeeville winner at (3) Waterloo
Parkview-Markesan winner at (2) Cambridge