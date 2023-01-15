Janesville Craig 61, Madison La Follette 44 Cougars wins eighth straight behind Magestro-Kennedy's 23 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Craig picked up its eighth victory in a row against Madison La Follette on Saturday.Solid team defense against La Follette’s Alayna West — the Big Eight’s leading scorer — and a second-half surge from Craig guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led to the Cougars’ 61-44 victory.“It was an all-around good win again,” said Craig coach Kerry Storbakken. “I think La Follette’s a dangerous team, and now they’re in fourth place. We’ve separated ourselves with two wins over them.”Craig (12-3 overall, 9-2 Big Eight) led 24-22 at halftime before Magestro-Kennedy went on a scoring spree. She scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half of the contest.Guard Mya Nicholson scored 17 points in the game, and Brae Bertocchi scored 10. Liz Pierson scored nine points for the Cougars.As usual, the Cougars’ offense was firing on all cylinders.On the defensive side of the court, Craig was especially impressive. West, a 30-plus point scorer this season, was held to 26 points in the contest.“We were very happy with her only scoring 26,” Storbakken said. “She scored her last 10 in the last 10 minutes of the game, and we did a pretty good job. She took a lot of shots to get to 26 tonight.”Craig played a 2-3 man/zone hybrid defense that was effective against La Follette (7-6, 7-4). Bertocchi and Lily Campbell were factors on the defensive end for Craig.“Lily Campbell played great defensively and so did Brae Bertocchi,” Storbakken said. “Those two really stepped up on the defensive end and got a lot of tips.”This week, the Cougars will travel to Janesville Parker on Thursday and will play at home against Beloit Memorial on Saturday.JANESVILLE CRAIG 61, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 44Craig (61)—Campbell 0-2-2, Pierson 3-2-9, Magestro-Kennedy 7-7-23, Bertocchi 5-0-10, Nicholson 7-0-17. Totals 22-11-61.La Follette (44)—Caldwell 3-0-8, West 12-1-26, Hayes 2-0-6, Bade 1-2-4. Totals 18-3-44.Halftime—Craig 24, La Follette 22. 3-point goals—Craig 6 (Pierson, Magestro-Kennedy 2, Nicholson 3), La Follette 5 (Caldwell 2, West, Hayes 2). Missed free throws—Craig 2, La Follette 4. Team fouls—Craig 11, La Follette 14. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Girls Basketball Janesville Craig Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form