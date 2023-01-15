01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig picked up its eighth victory in a row against Madison La Follette on Saturday.

Solid team defense against La Follette’s Alayna West — the Big Eight’s leading scorer — and a second-half surge from Craig guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy led to the Cougars’ 61-44 victory.

