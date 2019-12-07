Janesville Craig’s man-to-man defense put the clamps on Verona on Saturday afternoon.

The Cougars held the host Wildcats under 40 points and rebounded from a poor-shooting first half to win 47-37 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Craig improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play thanks in large part to its defense and free-throw shooting.

The Cougars made just 3 of 23 shot attempts in the first half and trailed 15-12. But they took the lead early in the second half and outscored the Wildcats 35-22 after the break.

“We played great defense for 36 minutes,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Shots started falling, and we made key free throws down the stretch.”

They were 17 of 25 from the free-throw line to win at Verona for the first time in five years.

The 37 points were a season low for Verona (2-3, 2-2 Big Eight). Senior guard Rayna Briggs entered the game averaging more than 20 points per game, but Craig senior Hannah Dunlavy led the defensive effort in holding her to four made field goals and a dozen points.

Junior Claudia Fieiras scored 17 of her game-high 20 points the Cougars’ strong second half, and sophomore Kate Huml added nine of her 13 after halftime.

Craig plays a nonconference game Tuesday at Oconomowoc.

CRAIG 47, VERONA 37

Craig (47)—Gregg 0-1-1, Huml 5-1-13, Magestro-Kennedy 1-2-5, Elgas 0-5-5, Fieiras 6-5-20, Alderman 0-3-3. Totals: 12-17-47.

Verona (37)—Rupnow 1-0-2, Briggs 3-5-12, Lambe 1-0-2, Murphy 4-0-10, Parman 3-0-8, Pederson 1-1-3. Totals: 13-6-37.

Janesville Craig;12;35—47

Verona;15;22—37

3-point goals—Craig 5 (Fieiras 3, Huml 2), Verona 5 (Murphy 2, Parman 2, Briggs). Free throws missed—Craig 8, Verona 2. Total fouls—Craig 10, Verona 20.