JANESVILLE

The basket got awfully small for Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team Wednesday night.

Craig missed all 29 of its shots in the second half in losing a 60-34 Big Eight Conference game to Madison La Follette.

Despite leading late in the first half, the Cougars saw the Lancers go on a 23-2 run over a six-minute span to take control. La Follette (14-4, 11-4) scored the first 11 points of the second half to open up a 40-19 lead with 14:58 to play.

“You know it’s funny because we shot more shots Monday and Tuesday in practice than we have all season,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of his team’s poor shooting performance. “We had a couple of good looks to start the second half that rolled in and out, and it just kind of snowballed from there.

“And when shots aren’t falling, your defense suffers a little bit, too. Things just got away from us that second half.”

Craig (9-10, 5-10) took its last lead of the game at 18-17 on Sarah Gregg’s free throw with 4:10 left in the first half. La Follette outscored Craig 12-1 to end the half in opening up a 29-19 lead.

The Cougars struggled mightily from beyond the arc, as well. Craig missed 20 of 21 shots from 3-point range.

“We’ve got to put it behind us,” Storbakken said of the loss. “We have one day to get ready for a very good Middleton team.”

Freshman Demetria Prewitt of La Follette led all scorers with 19 points.

Emily Pierson and Claudia Fieiras had eight points each to lead Craig.

Craig plays Middleton at home on Friday night.

LA FOLLETTE 60, CRAIG 34

La Follette (60)—Prewitt 9-1-19; Eder 3-1-9; Green 5-1-13; Walker 2-0-4; Olson 6-1-13; Driver 0-2-2. Totals: 25-6-60

Craig (34)—Pierson 2-3-8; Parkhurst 0-2-2; Elgas 2-3-7; Fieiras 0-8-8; Dunlavy 1-1-3; Gregg 0-1-1; Huml 1-1-3; McBride 0-2-2. Totals: 6-19-34

Madison La Follette 29 31—60

Janesville Craig 19 15—34

Three-point goals—La Follette 4 (Eder 2, Green 2), Craig 1 (Pierson). Free throws missed—La Follette 13, Craig 14. Total fouls—La Follette 26, Craig 13. Fouled out—Ingersoll, Morgan