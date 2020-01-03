CLINTON

Something simply had to change for the Clinton girls basketball team Friday night.

The Cougars were trailing Big Foot by a point at intermission, thanks in large measure to an anemic offensive performance that included an 0-for-13 showing from beyond the arc.

Clinton coach Kim Ciochon’s rather elementary solution: pound the ball inside.

Junior Olivia Roehl scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half to help lead the Cougars to a 51-39 victory over the Chiefs. The win, coupled with Evansville’s rather stunning 39-38 loss at Jefferson, meant the Cougars and the Blue Devils are tied atop the Rock Valley Conference with 6-1 records.

“Our outside shots obviously weren’t falling in the first half,” Ciochon said. “And we weren’t executing properly. We had to tell the girls that we didn’t want any more improv. We wanted them to follow the directions they were given, and it’s not a choice at this point.

“The post players were working their butts off inside, and we needed to get the ball to them.

“After that, if they got collapsed on, they had to kick it back out, and they did a nice job of that.”

Particularly impressive for the Cougars was the play of Roehl, normally a starter. She came off the bench Friday and provided a boost during a critical second-half run.

With the Cougars trailing 28-26, Roehl scored 10 straight points for the Cougars. By the time her personal run ended, Clinton was leading 36-29 with under eight minutes to play.

Ciochon, who said Roehl didn’t start because of “coaching decision,” said she was very pleased with how she responded.

“As a coach, that’s absolutely what you want to see from a player in that situation,” Ciochon said. “That might not have been the best news she could have heard, but she didn’t let that hinder her effort. She went out there and played a great game. She did exactly what we asked her to do.

“She was strong inside and really finished well. Her play was the turning point in the half.”

Roehl said she knew her opportunities would increase after intermission.

“We went from playing five out to four out with a post in,” Roehl said. “I knew that if I worked hard inside to get position, I’d have a chance to score.”

The Cougars shot just one 3-pointer in the second half (they didn’t make that one, either) but had more than enough points in the paint to make up for it.

Big Foot gave the Cougars all they could handle, climbing to within 38-33 with six minutes to play before the Cougars went on a 12-0 run to finish the game off.

Reagan Courier became Big Foot’s all-time leading scorer, passing her sister, Jordyn, with 1,119 after leading the Chiefs with 17 points Friday despite playing through a painful foot injury.

Chiefs coach Michael Dowden said he was impressed with his team’s effort against one of the conference’s top teams.

“There have been times this year where I haven’t been happy with our effort level, and I’ve had to get on them about that,” Dowden said. “Tonight was just the opposite. I thought we competed extremely hard.

“I wasn’t happy with my effort. We’ve been going with a deeper lineup lately, and in the second half tonight, I abandoned that idea, and that was my fault. I should’ve stuck with that, because I think that was a big reason why we struggled the way we did down the stretch.”

The Cougars (8-2) will host North Boone on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., while Big Foot (3-4 in RVC play, 4-4 overall) travels to Turner on Thursday.

CLINTON 51, BIG FOOT 39

Big Foot (39)—Peterson 1-2-4, Courier 6-4-17, V. Larson 2-3-7, L. Larson 0-2-2, Paulsen 1-1-3, Eichmann 1-0-2, Gillingham 1-0-2, Tracy 1-0-2. Totals: 13-12-39.

Clinton (51)—E. Teubert 3-4-10, Kalk 3-2-8, Nortier 2-1-5, Welte 1-0-2, Pope 1-1-3, Ciochon 3-2-8, Roehl 6-3-15. Totals: 19-13-51.

Walworth Big Foot 19 20—39

Clinton 18 33—51

3-point goals—BF 1 (Courier), C 0. Free throws missed—BF 9, C 13. Total fouls—BF 20, C 19. Fouled out—Courier.