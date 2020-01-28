CLINTON
The Clinton Cougars set out to exact a measure of revenge Tuesday night against Brodhead.
It was the Cardinals who dealt Clinton its first defeat of the season, a hard-fought 63-53 victory Dec. 5.
Properly motivated and more prepared for Brodhead freshman Abbie Dix, the Cougars dominated Tuesday’s game from the outset, defeating the Cardinals by a deceptively close 67-57 margin.
“That score did not at all reflect the kind of game it was,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “Clinton took control of the game early and it never felt like we were really in it. It was disappointing. I never thought we’d get outplayed and feel sorry for ourselves the way we did tonight.”
The Cougars sprinted out of the gates, leading 11-0 before the Cardinals knew what hit them. It was exactly what Kammerer had warned his team could happen.
“We told them before the game that after we pulled off what was considered an upset against them early in the season that they were going to be ready to play,” Kammerer said. “I don’t think the players believed us, and for 36 minutes tonight they beat us in every phase of the game.
"That’s a credit to Clinton. They had something to prove and they played with a chip on their shoulder all night.”
By the time halftime rolled around, the game’s outcome was essentially decided, as Clinton carried a 38-16 advantage.
Dix, who terrorized the Cougars the first time around with 22 points and 20 rebounds, was limited to just one basket in the half.
“Our post defense has really been a focus for us the past five or six games,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “We’ve brought in some people, including my (6-foot-5) son Cole, to get them used to playing physical. I thought they did a great job tonight.”
Forwards Addyson Ciochon (17 points) and Olivia Roehl (13) were joined in double figures by point guard Liz Kalk, whose 12 points brought her one shy of the 1,000 mark for her terrific career.
“We talked a lot before the game about how important it was that we box out,” Addyson Ciochon said. “They out-rebounded us by a ton last time. Especially Dix, she had a lot of rebounds last time so we know what she can do.”
The victory kept the Cougars in the race for a Rock Valley Conference title, though they will need some assistance to get there. Clinton has a 9-3 record in RVC play, two games behind Evansville. They will get the Blue Devils at home next month.
“We really are taking things one game at a time,” Kim Ciochon said. “We can only focus on the things we can control, and we can’t control how Evansville does. The way the conference is this season, everyone is pretty evenly matched. We’ve seen some surprising results, so you never know what can happen.”
Kiarra Moe led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Dix was a second-half factor, finishing with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Cardinals cut a 24-point deficit to the final margin, but never got within single digits.
The Cougars will travel to Edgerton to take on the Crimson Tide Friday while Brodhead hosts Big Foot.
CLINTON 67, BRODHEAD 57
Brodhead (57)--Purdue 1-4-6, McIntyre 1-0-2, Oliver 2-4-9, Kail 1-0-2, Kammerer 0-4-4, Moe 5-3-15, S. Dix 1-0-2, A. Dix 6-0-12, Urness 2-1-5. Totals: 19-16-57.
Clinton (67)--E. Teubert 3-2-8, F. Teubert 1-0-2, Kalk 5-2-12, Nortier 2-1-5, Welte 2-0-4, Pope 2-0-4, Elgas 1-0-2, Ciochon 8-0-17, Roehl 6-1-13. Totals: 30-6-67.
Brodhead;18;39--57
Clinton;38;29--67
3-point goals--B 3 (Moe 2, Oliver), C 1 (Ciochon). Free throws missed--B 7, C 8. Total fouls--B 15, C 22. Fouled out--Kalk.