Addyson Ciochon and Liz Kalk led Clinton High’s girls basketball team to victory Thursday.

Ciochon and Kalk combined for 47 points to lead the Cougars to a 63-50 nonconference win over Mayville.

Clinton (3-6), which led by six at half, had 10 steals in the game and 15 assists.

CLINTON 63, MAYVILLE 50

Clinton (63)—Kalk 7-7-23; Welte 1-0-2; Ciochon 10-2-24; E. Teubert 1-0-2; Roehl 4-0-8; Kemp 1-0-2; F. Teubert 1-0-2. Totals: 25-9-63

Mayville (50)—Schraulnagel 3-6-12; Liegl 4-0-8; Wagner 0-3-3; Schellpfetter 0-1-1; Zimmer 3-4-11; Schultz 4-6-15. Totals: 14-20-50

Clinton 29 34—63

Mayville 23 27—50

3-point goals—Clinton 4 (Kalk 2, Ciochon 2), Mayville 2 (Zimmer, Schultz). Free throws missed—Clinton 4, Mayville 16. Total fouls—Clinton 25, Mayville 16. Fouled out—Kemp, Schellpfetter

  • Albany 42, Parkview 23—
  • The visiting Comets limited the Vikings to six field goals in the nonconference win.

Parkview (3-6) got eight points from Alexys Olson.

ALBANY 42, PARKVIEW 23

Albany (42)—Dahl 5-1-12; Wachholz 0-1-1; Dallman 2-1-5; Zurfluh 1-0-3; O’Bel 1-0-2; Mortaloni 1-0-2; Beck 5-3-13; Flannery 2-0-4. Totals: 17-6-42

Parkview (23)—Hackett 0-1-1; Olson 3-0-8; Olin 2-2-7; Saglie 0-1-1; Mumm 1-4-6. Totals: 6-8-23

Albany 21 21—42

Orfordville Parkview 10 13—23

3-point goals—Albany 2(Dahl, Zurfluh), Parkview 3 (Olson 2, Olin). Free throws missed—Albany 3, Parkview 8. Total fouls—Albany 17, Parkview 13.

