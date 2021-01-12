At halftime Tuesday night, Janesville Craig’s girls basketball team looked ready to pick up a road win.
By five minutes into the second half, though, the Monroe Cheesemakers had different ideas.
Monroe scored the first 10 points of the second half and 15 of the final 20 points in the game to come from behind and defeat the Cougars 58-48.
“In the first half, we’re up by eight and felt like we could’ve been up by 20,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “But then we come out after halftime and they go on a 10-0 run.”
The Cougars weathered that storm OK, but the Cheesemakers’ final burst did them in.
The game was tied 43-43, but Monroe went on a 15-5 run to end the game.
“Monroe was ready to play, and I’m not sure if we were,” Storbakken said.
Senior Claudia Fieiras scored 18 points to pace the Cougars (5-5), while junior Kate Huml had 13.
Megan Benzschawel scored 18 for Monroe (3-2), while Breanna Glasson had 15. The team went 20 of 24 from the free-throw line, while Craig was 9 of 18.
Craig hosts Stoughton on Friday night.
MONROE 58, CRAIG 48
Craig (48)—Campbell 3-2-8, Huml 5-0-13, Fieiras 6-6-18, Clarke 0-1-1, McBride 1-0-2, Nicholson 2-0-4, Alderman 1-0-2. Totals: 18-9-48.
Monroe (58)—Benzschawel 5-8-18, Bobak 1-0-3, Maurer 1-0-2, Glasson 4-7-15, Jacobson 4-3-11, Johnson 0-1-1, Ambrose 3-1-8. Totals: 18-20-58.
Janesville Craig;28;20--48
Monroe;20;38--58
3-point goals—Craig 3 (Huml 3), Monroe 2 (Bobek, Ambrose). Free throws missed—Craig 9, Monroe 20/24. Total fouls—Craig 20, Monroe 18. Fouled out—Alderman, Clarke.