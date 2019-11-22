WHITEWATER

Kristen Lippens could not have scripted a better start to the season for her Whitewater High girls basketball team.

The Whippets’ second-year coach saw her team open up a 13-point halftime lead and coast to a 56-22 win over Walworth Big Foot in the Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Kacie Carollo had 20 points, and Alyssa Schumacher added 13 as Whitewater rolled in its season opener.

Whitewater held Big Foot (0-2, 0-1) to five second-half points, including one field goal.

“Our defense is what was helping us throughout the whole game,” Lippens said. “And that was our focus. To stay aggressive and make sure we kept the ball out of the lane.

“We knew it was going to be a very competitive game because they pretty much had the same roster we did as far as girls that were coming back. We had to set the tone early, especially on the defensive end, and I thought we did with our aggressive play.”

Big Foot was in control early, jumping out to a 10-4 lead with 13:24 left in the first half. The Chiefs were outscored 52-12 the rest of the way.

Whitewater eventually tied the game at 14-14. The Whippets took the lead for good on Abby Grosinske’s basket with 7:59 left in the half.

The field goal started a 15-1 run and put the host team in control.

Carollo had 11 points in the first half and Schumacher added nine as Whitewater built a 30-17 lead.

Big Foot scored the first and its only basket of the second half to cut the lead to 30-19 with 16:22 to play, but Whitewater responded with a 15-0 run that made it 45-19.

Big Foot coach Mike Dowden, who saw his team lose its season opener to Lake Mills on Tuesday, said the Chiefs were flat from the start.

“I love this group, and I love where we’re going, but we were awful tonight,” Dowden said. “It was brutal, and they know it. There’s no use banging our heads against the wall. We’ll get better.

“Whitewater’s zone really gave us trouble. We weren’t as active as we needed to be against it and were tentative. Things just kind of snowballed for us.”

Lindsay Paulsen had nine points to lead Big Foot, which only scored two points during the final 16:22 of the game.

WHITEWATER 56, BIG FOOT 22

Big Foot (22)—Courier 2-3-8; L. Larson 0-1-1; Paulsen 4-1-9; Tracy 1-0-3; Gillingham 0-1-1. Totals: 7-6-22

Whitewater (56)—Carollo 8-1-20; Grosinske 2-1-5; Laue 1-2-5; Schumacher 5-2-13; Skindingsrude 1-0-2; Linos 2-0-4; Chang 3-0-7. Totals: 22-6-56

Walworth Big Foot 17 5—22

Whitewater 30 26—56

Three-point goals—Big Foot 2 (Courier, Tracy), Whitewater 6 (Carollo 3, Laue, Schumacher, Chang). Free throws missed—Big Foot 11, Whitewater 2. Fouled out—Laue