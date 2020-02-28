WHITEWATER
Kacie Carollo was admittedly a little nervous to start her game Friday night.
Playoff jitters are expected, but the Whitewater junior also entered a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game against Big Foot four points away from 1,000 for her career.
Those nerves got the best of Carollo when she uncharacteristically missed a couple open 3-pointers and free throws to begin the contest.
But she eventually hit the 1,000-point mark before the halfway point of the first half and went on to score a game-high 23 points as the Whippets defeated the visiting Chiefs, 47-37.
Third-seeded Whitewater (13-10) will match up with second-seeded Martin Luther (15-8) in a regional final Saturday on the road at 7 p.m.
“It (1,000 points) was really cool, super special for sure,” said Carollo, who walked over to the Whippets bench to share a quick celebration with her team after she hit the milestone. “My teammates were really happy for me and excited for me so that made it just that more special. I tried to just stay focused, but it was an important moment.”
Carollo scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half to help the Whippets pull away after holding just a four-point halftime lead.
“She’s such a leader on the court," Whitewater coach Kristen Lippens said. "And she’s not selfish, but she still scores. That says a lot about her as a teammate.”
Seventh-seeded Big Foot (8-16) scored the first seven points of the game—including 3-pointers from senior Reagan Courier and sophomore Lydia Larson—but Carollo scored her fourth point of the game and her 1,000th point of her career with 12 minutes, 15 seconds remaining until half. She gave third-seeded Whitewater (13-10, 11-7) its first lead of the game at 12-11 with a free throw with just over 11 minutes to play.
Despite not having Carollo down the stretch of the half—she picked up her second foul of the game with 10:51 to go—the Whippets finished the half up 23-19.
“I thought we had some good momentum. We felt confident in the second half, which is what we needed,” Lippens said.
Carollo scored 12 straight points for Whitewater from 15:10 to 10:48 in the second half to give the Whippets a 38-26 lead.
She connected on three 3-pointers during the stretch.
“They help a lot on defense, so when Abby (Grosinske) drove, it got me open to shoot,” Carollo said. “That was the key.”
Grosinske finished with 11 points for Whitewater.
Big Foot was on the verge of cutting the game to two possessions with just over five minutes to play, but Carollo halted a 5-0 Chiefs run.
“She reads the defense really well,” Lippens said. “She knows when to pop it from outside, knows when to drive.”
Courier ended with a team-high 11 points for Big Foot.
WHITEWATER 47, BIG FOOT 37
Big Foot (37)--Courier 5-0-11, VandeBogert 4-1-9, V. Larson 2-0-5, L. Larson 2-0-5, Tracy 3-0-7. Totals: 18-1-37.
Whitewater (47)--Grosinske 5-1-11, Carollo 8-4-23, Laue 5-0-10, Zimdars 0-2-2, Juoni 0-1-1. Totals: 18-8-47.
Walworth Big Foot;19;18—37
Whitewater;23;24—47
3-point goals--BF 4 (Courier, V. Larson, L. Larson, Tracy), W 3 (Carollo 3). Free throws missed--BF 5, W 12. Total fouls--BF 19, W 14.