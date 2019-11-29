JANESVILLE

Abbie Campion was a difference-maker Friday night for Milton High’s girls basketball team.

The senior guard scored 10 straight points in a three-minute span to lift the Red Hawks to a 42-39 nonconference win over host Janesville Parker.

Milton (1-2) went nearly nine minutes in the second half without a field goal, but Campion’s 3-pointer with 9:06 to play gave her team the lead for good at 25-24. She then added a steal for a basket, a driving layup and another steal and hoop with 7:54 left to cap her own personal 10-point run and make it 31-24.

“Abbie has the ability to do that this year, and tonight was a good example of that,” Milton coach Stacy Skemp said. “We’re glad she’s taking that role on her shoulders this year.

“It was nice to get a W after losing two close games to start the season. We needed this heading into the conference, which starts with a tough game right away with Oregon.”

The Red Hawks lost their season opener to Waterford by one point and at Mount Horeb on Tuesday night by three points.

Parker (1-2) led 20-19 after a sloppy first half. The teams combined for 19 turnovers in the first 18 minutes.

Tina Shelton, who led all scorers with 21 points, gave Parker it’s biggest lead of the game at 24-19 with 14:50 left as she converted off an offensive rebound.

Unfortunately for the Vikings, they didn’t score again until a Shelton free throw with 7:21 left cut Milton’s lead to 31-25.

Parker coach Jennah Hartwig loved her team’s effort but said the turnover bug was costly.

“I thought we played hard and with a lot of heart, and I liked how we picked up our intensity, but we just struggled to run (offensively) what we’re supposed to be running,” Hartwig said. “Too many turnovers and too many empty possessions.

“We were outsized, and that’s something we have to get used to, but I don’t think we let that be a factor tonight and that’s good. And I thought fatigue got us a little bit, too, especially when Campion had those two steals off of bad passes.”

Milton led 36-30 with 3:01 left on Alex Rodenberg’s basket underneath.

Shelton’s free throw cut the deficit to five, and Abby Blum’s 3-pointer with 2:14 left made it 36-34.

Parker eventually cut the lead to one at 40-39 on Shelton’s 3 with six seconds left, but Rodenburg made two free throws to seal the win.

Campion finished with 16 points for the Red Hawks, including 12 in the second half.

Parker hosts crosstown rival Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday, while Milton hosts Oregon on Friday in the Badger South Conference opener.

MILTON 42, PARKER 39Milton (42)—Campion 5-5-16; Falk 2-0-4; Quade 1-5-7; Jaecks 2-0-4; Ferguson 1-1-4; Rodenberg 2-2-7. Totals: 13-13-42

Parker (39)—Rosga 2-2-8; Ayers 1-0-2; Shelton 7-5-21; Booth 1-0-3; Egger-Ahrens 1-0-2; Blum 1-0-3. Totals: 13-7-39

Milton 19 23—42

Janesville Parker 20 19—39

3-point goals—Milton 3 (Campion, Ferguson, Rodenberg), Parker 6 (Rosga 2, Shelton 2, Booth, Blum). Free throws missed—Milton 10, Parker 9. Total fouls—Milton 15, Parker 19. Fouled out—Booth