The list of Division I suitors inquiring about the services of Abbie Dix continues to grow.
The Brodhead High sophomore has a bright future on the basketball court thanks to a strong summer AAU campaign, and what has thus far been a breakout 2020-21 high school season.
The 6-foot Dix is averaging a double-double for the Cardinals, who were 8-0 before suffering their first loss of the season to Beloit Turner on Tuesday. Dix is eighth in the state in scoring, according to statistics input at wissports.net, at 24.2 points a game and is averaging 10.6 rebounds. She had a season-high 30 points in a win over East Troy.
“She’s just bigger and more athletic than usually anybody else on the court,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “And her physicality sets her apart, too.
“A lot of times with true post players, you don’t see as much athleticism with them as you do with the other players. That’s not the case with Abbie.”
Dix burst onto the scene as a freshman. She averaged 15.3 points and 12.3 rebounds a game for a Brodhead team that went 16-8. She earned the rare feat of being named all-Rock Valley first team as a freshman.
Dix played for the Let It Rain AAU team last summer that competed in tournaments in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin and played a full schedule despite COVID-19 concerns. She said she is pleasantly surprised that the college inquiries have already started pouring in.
“It’s nice to know that all my hard work is paying off,” Dix said. “And that everything my teammates have done for me, both for Let It Rain and at Brodhead, to get me to where I’m at makes it even better.”
“I’m a little surprised,” she said of the attention she’s drawing from DI schools, “but I do feel like I held my own against some really good players over the summer.”
Kammerer has coached Dix, along with several other current Brodhead players, since fourth grade. He said her progression the last couple of years has been aided by having former Brodhead standout Carly Mohns on the coaching staff. Mohns led the Cardinals to four straight Rock Valley Conference titles and a state tournament berth before going on to play collegiately at Iowa and UW-Green Bay.
“Carly has worked really hard with Abbie on doing a better job of finishing around the basket and working on her post moves, especially going to her left and using her left hand more,” Kammerer said. “And you can really see the improvement with that this season.
“But I think the biggest improvement for Abbie is the fact that she’s doing a much better job of letting the game come to her. She’s big and athletic, and you can’t take that away from her, but when the game slows down for her she’s going to be even better.”
Dix’s skill set is steadily improving. And that is sure to keep her mailman busy over the next couple of years as the recruiting letters pile up.