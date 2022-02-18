BRODHEAD
Talk about putting an exclamation point on a conference championship.
That’s exactly what the Brodhead girls basketball team did Thursday night.
The Cardinals capped a perfect 18-0 Rock Valley season with a convincing 50-29 victory over Edgerton in a game pitting two state-ranked teams.
The conference title was the first for Brodhead (22-2), ranked sixth in the state in Division 4, since the program won six straight titles between 2011 and 2016.
Edgerton (21-3), ranked fourth in the state in Division 3, saw its 11-game winning streak snapped and finished 15-3 in the Rock Valley, with two of the losses coming against Brodhead.
The Cardinals jumped to a 9-2 lead early and never trailed. Brodhead led 19-11 at half and used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to pull away.
“We did a tremendous job defensively on one of the best teams in the state in Division 3,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said of Edgerton. “That’s probably our best defensive performance of the season. It was a total team effort.
“If you would’ve told me before the season we’d go undefeated during the conference season, I would’ve called you a liar, but these kids believed. And it’s a great group to coach.”
Brodhead center Abbie Dix made her presence felt in the post, especially in the second half. The junior finished with a game-high 18 points, including 13 after halftime, and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Edgerton never got into the flow offensively. The Crimson Tide were held to a season low in points and made only two 3-point baskets.
Despite the loss, Edgerton coach Chris Jenny said his team’s goals are ahead of them.
“The chatter in the locker room is that our goals are all in front of us still,” Jenny said. “And that’s why I left some of our starters in the there at the end. I wanted this to remember that feeling because you don’t want it to happen again. Because if it does, that means your season is over. I’m hoping that serves as inspiration.”
Kate Gunderson had 12 points to lead Edgerton, which opens Division 3 postseason play as a No. 2 seed and has a first-round bye.
Brodhead is the No. 1-seeded team in the lower bracket of the DeForest Sectional and also has a first-round bye.
BRODHEAD 50, EDGERTON 29
Edgerton (29)—Blum 1-0-3; Scharlau 0-1-1; Gunderson 3-5-12; Shaw 2-0-4; Rusch 1-5-7; Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals: 8-11-29.
Brodhead (50)—Yates 2-1-5; Oliver 2-0-6; Kammerer 2-1-7; Moe 2-7-11; Dix 7-4-18; M. Kail 1-0-2; P. Kail 0-1-1. Totals: 16-14-50.
Halftime—Brodhead 19, Edgerton 11. 3-point goals—Edgerton 2 (Blum, Gunderson), Brodhead 4 (Oliver 2, Kammerer 2). Free throws missed—Edgerton 12, Brodhead 9. Total fouls—Edgerton 18, Brodhead 20.