The Brodhead High girls basketball team had no trouble staying unbeaten in Rock Valley Conference play Thursday night.
Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe combined for 33 points to lead the Cardinals to a 51-26 win over Evansville.
Brodhead (15-2, 11-0) led 26-8 at halftime.
Evansville (5-11, 4-7) had no players in double figures.
BRODHEAD 51, EVANSVILLE 26
Brodhead (51)—Yates 3-0-7; Steinmann 3-0-6; Oliver 1-0-2; Kail 1-0-2; Moe 7-1-16; Hoesly 0-1-1; Dix 6-4-17. Totals: 23-6-51.
Evansville (26)—Hazard 1-0-3; Messling 3-1-7; C. Hermanson 3-0-7; J. Hermanson 1-0-2; Brandenburg 2-3-7. Totals: 10-4-26.
Halftime—Brodhead 26, Evansville 8. 3-point goals—Brodhead 3 (Dix, Moe, Yates), Evansville 2 (Hazard, C. Hermanson). Free throws missed—Brodhead 3, Evansville 3. Total fouls—Brodhead 10, Evansville 9.
Whitewater 48, Big Foot 38—The Whippets picked up their second Rock Valley victory of the season, winning ont he road.
Gwen Truesdale totaled 18 points to lead Whitewater (3-13-2-9). Lydia Larson paced Big Foot (5-10, 2-8) with 15 points.
WHITEWATER 48, BIG FOOT 38
Whitewater (48)—DePorter 4-3-13; Kilar 2-5-9; Navejas 0-2-2; Grosinski 3-0-6; Truesdale 5-5-18. Totals: 14-15-48.
Big Foot (38)—Lueck 2-1-6; Harvey 0-1-1; Rachey 3-2-10; Quackenbush 1-1-4. L. Larson 4-6-15; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 11-11-38.
Halftime—Whitewater 22, Big Foot 22. 3-point goals—Whitewater 5 (Truesdale 3, DePorter 2), Big Foot 4 (Rachey 2, Larson, Lueck). Free throws missed—Whitewater 12, Big Foot 8. Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Big Foot 25. Fouled out—Quackenbush, Larson.
Turner 47, East Troy 40—Isabelle Adams led three players in double figures with 14 points as Turner held on for a Rock Valley win.
Nadilee Fernandez and Lacy Combs added 10 points each for Turner (5-9, 2-8).
TURNER 47, EAST TROY 40
East Troy (40)—Pluess 2-0-4; Vinney 2-4-8; Lindow 2-1-6; Fitch 3-2-8; Nelson 3-0-6; A. Pluess 3-1-8. Totals: 15-8-40.
Turner (47)—Adams 4-5-14; Martin 3-0-9; House 1-0-2; Fernandez 4-2-10; Babillius 1-0-2; Combs 3-3-10. Totals: 15-10-47.
Halftime—East Troy 21, Turner 19. 3-point goals—East Troy 2 (A. Pleuss, Adams), Turner 5 (Martin 3, Adams, Combs). Free throws missed—East Troy 9, Turner 5.
Jefferson 48, McFarland 34—Ayianna Johnson scored 26 points as the Eagles knocked the Spartans out of second place with a road victory.
Watertown 46, Milton 31—The host Goslings raced out to a 20-point halftime lead and coasted to the Badger East Conference win.
Saige Radke scored seven points to lead Milton (8-10, 2-7).
Milton (31)—Radke 1-5-7; Olson 1-1-4; Seguara 1-1-3; Morehart 1-0-3; Ferguson 1-2-4; Krueger 1-0-2; Stockman 2-0-5; Wolf 1-0-2; Totals: 9-9-31.
Watertown (46)—Doherty 1-0-2; Olen 2-0-4; Demet 5-0-10; Johnson 6-2-14; Hinrichs 5-2-12; Quinn 2-0-4. Totals: 21-3-46.
Halftime—Watertown 30, Milton 10. 3-point goals—Milton 2 (Morehart, Stockman). Free throws missed—Milton 4, Watertown 2. Total fouls—Milton 10, Watertown 14.
Parkview 39, Madison Abundant Life 23—The Vikings (6-9, 4-3) moved above the .500 mark in the Trailways South with a road victory.