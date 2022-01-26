Brodhead made quick work of Clinton in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Cardinals raced out to a 32-point halftime lead and coasted to a 67-34 victory.
Kiarra Moe had 23 points to lead Brodhead (16-2, 12-0), which is ranked seventh in the state in Division 4.
Jayden Nortier had 17 points to lead Clinton (9-8, 6-6).
BRODHEAD 67, CLINTON 34Clinton (34)—Teubert 2-1-6; Johnson 0-3-3; Nortier 5-5-17; Bubolz 1-0-3; Roehl 2-1-5. Totals: 10-10-34.
Brodhead (67)—Yates 1-3-5; Steinmann 2-0-5; Oliver 3-0-7; McKail 3-1-7; Kammerer 1-0-3; Moe 7-6-23; Hoesly 1-2-4; Leitzen 1-0-2; Dix 5-0-11. Totals: 27-12-67.
Halftime—Brodhead 44, Clinton 12. Three-point goals—Clinton 4 (Nortier 2, Teubert, Bubolz), Brodhead 7 (Moe 3, Steinmann, Oliver, DixKammerer). Free throws missed—Clinton 9, Brodhead 3. Total fouls—Clinton 13, Brodhead 17.
Evansville 48, Turner 31—The host Blue Devils got 12 points from Maria Messling, and 11 each from Syndey Hazard and Ava Brandenburg in the Rock Valley win.
Evansville (6-11, 5-7) held Turner (5-10, 2-9) to nine field goals.
EVANSVILLE 48, TURNER 31Turner (31)—Adams 1-0-2; Martin 3-0-9; House 1-1-3; Fernandez 2-5-10; Bablus 0-1-1; Combs 1-1-4; Curry 1-0-2. Totals: 9-8-31.
Evansville (48)—Hazard 3-2-11; Messling 5-2-12; Hermanson 3-0-6; Baumberger 1-0-3; Hanson 2-0-5; Brandenburg 4-3-11. Totals: 18-7-48.
Halftime—Evansville 23, Turner 21. 3-point goals—Turner 5 (Martin 3, Fernandez, Combs), Evansville 5 (Hazard 3, Baumberger, Hanson). Free throws missed—Turner 10, Evansville 3. Total fouls—Turner 12, Evansville 19.
Whitewater 58, East Troy 47—The Whippets pulled away in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Kindyl Kilar had 15 points to lead Whitewater (4-13, 3-9).
WHITEWATER 58, EAST TROY 47East Troy (47)—R. Pluess 3-2-8; Zander 1-1-3; Lindow 3-5-12; Fitch 4-0-8; Sonderberger 0-1-1; Nelson 3-2-8; A. Pluess 0-5-5; Aleckson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-16-47.
Whitewater (58)—DePorter 3-5-12; Kopecky 2-1-7; Kilar 4-5-15; Navejas 1-5-7; Grosinske 2-0-5; Gillette 0-1-1; Amundson 1-2-4; Truesdale 2-3-7. Totals: 15-22-58.
Halftime—Whitewater 31, East Troy 28. 3-point goals—East Troy 1 (Lindow), Whitewater 6 (Kilar 2, Kopecky 2, Grosinske, DePorter). Free throws missed—East Troy 16, Whitewater 11. Total fouls—East Troy 23, Whitewater 22. Fouled out—A. Pluess.
Jefferson 50, Big Foot 32—The host Eagles (11-6, 9-3) remained in third place in the Rock Valley with the win.
Parkview 56, Williams Bay 35—The host Vikings won their fourth straight Trailways South game by rolling past the Bulldogs.
Jenna Olin had 19 points to lead Parkview (7-10, 5-3), while Katie Klassy added 14.
PARKVIEW 56, WILLIAMS BAY 35Williams Bay (35)—McKean 3-2-8; Higgins 3-0-7; Pope 0-1-1; McClenathan 0-4-4; Cates 3-0-9; Robbins 3-0-6; 12-7-35
Parkview (56)—Wiedmer 2-0-5; Mielke 4-1-9; Stark 1-0-2; Olin 5-6-19; Brown 0-1-1; Klassy 7-0-14; Blaedow 2-1-6. Totals: 22-9-56
Halftime—Parkview 29, Williams Bay 13. 3-point goals—Williams Bay 4 (Cates 3, Higgins), Parkview 5 (Olin 3, Blaedow, Wiedmer). Free throws missed—Williams Bay 11, Parkview 12. Total fouls—Williams Bay 22, Parkview 16.
Waunakee 69, Milton 52—The visiting Warriors opened up a 20-point halftime lead and coasted to the Badger East win.
Milton (8-11, 2-8) got 10 points from Saige Radke, but she was the only Red Hawks player in double figures.
WAUNAKEE 69, MILTON 52Waunakee (69)—L. Mendt 7-2-18; C. Mendt 1-2-4; Bryan 7-1-15; Graborski 4-0-9; Savala 1-0-2; Sawicki 8-5-21. Totals: 28-10-69.
Milton (52)—Radke 3-4-10; Mezera 3-0-6; Shaw 4-0-8; Olson 1-0-2; Morehart 1-3-5; Kanable 2-5-9; Ferguson 1-0-2; Stockman 3-0-8; Wolf 1-0-2. Totals: 18-12-52.
Halftime—Waunakee 42, Milton 22. 3-point goals—Waunakee 3 (L. Mendt 2, Graborski), Milton 2 (Stockman 2). Free throws missed—Waunakee 7, Milton 10. Total fouls—Waunakee 17, Milton 17.
Union Grove 74, Elkhorn 23—The visiting Broncos (17-2, 9-0) remained unbeaten in Southern Lakes play by cruising past the Elks.
Mikayla Champeny had 12 points to lead Elkhorn (5-13, 2-7).
UNION GROVE 74, ELKHORN 23Union Grove (74)—Calouette 4-1-9; Spang 3-0-6; Torhorst 2-1-7; Smith 1-2-4; Ludvigsen 8-0-20; Rampulia 5-0-12; Pettit 5-0-11; Cotton 2-0-5. Totals: 30-4-74.
Elkhorn (23)—Malvitz 1-0-3; Larson 1-0-3; Arnold 1-0-2; Runnells 0-1-1; Schneider 1-0-2; Champeny 4-1-12. Totals: 8-2-23.
Halftime—Union Grove 45, Elkhorn 14. 3-point goals—Union Grove 10 (Ludvigsen 4, Rampulia 2, Torhorst 2, Pettit, Cotton), Elkhorn 5 (Chempeny 3, Larson, Malvitz). Free throws missed—Union Grove 3, Elkhorn 4.