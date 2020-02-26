BRODHEAD
Brodhead sophomore Kiarra Moe stepped up to the free-throw line, doing her best to appear calm while also trying to clear her mind.
Moe was certainly in a pressure-packed situation. Her Cardinals had squandered every bit of a 15-point, second-half lead to visiting Richland Center. With the score knotted at 46 and 45 seconds on the clock, Moe was at the stripe for a one-and-one opportunity.
Deep breath. Swish.
Deep breath. Swish.
Moe’s two conversions were followed by a defensive stop and two more Moe freebies and the seventh-seeded Cardinals held on 51-46 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The Cardinals advance to play at Rock Valley Conference champion Evansville on Friday night.
Moe, who led all scorers with 22 points, said she did her best to stay calm under the circumstances.
“We work on late-game situations in practice all the time,” Moe said. “I just tried to tune everything out.
“I didn’t want to listen to the crowd or think about what the score was. I knew they were big shots, and we needed them.”
It was the latest in a series of strong games for Moe, who broke onto the scene in a big way as a freshman for the Cardinals last season.
“I’m so glad that Kiarra has used the end of the season here to show who she really is,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “This is the Kiarra I expected to get all season. I think throughout the season, she was thinking pass first. Late in the season, she’s understanding that for us to be successful, she’s got to knock down some shots.
“Tonight, she put us on her back and carried us.”
Cardinals center Abbie Dix played just four minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, but Brodhead carried a 25-20 lead into halftime.
The second half started out all Brodhead, with the Cardinals running off 10 straight points.
Just when it appeared as though the Hornets were ready to turn in their uniforms for the season, trailing 39-24 with nine minutes to play, they got hot.
Sophomore guard KJ Louis was the main culprit, hitting three 3-pointers down the stretch, including one that tied the game with 1:20 left and set up the final sequence.
“You’ve got to give them some credit, they hit some really tough shots,” Kammerer said. “We don’t have a ton of depth right now, and I think we got a little tired, which led to some late rotations on defense.”
Louis finished the game with 16 points to lead Richland Center.
It’s on to Evansville now for a Cardinals team that dropped two games to the Blue Devils—57-31 and 42-26—in the regular season.
“Evansville was the conference champion for a reason,” Kammerer said. “They are a great team, and we’re going to have to shoot the ball better than 14% and 22% , which is what we did against them in the regular season. We’re going to have to play a great game against them to keep it close.”
BRODHEAD 51, RICHLAND CENTER 46
Richland Center (46)—Ruhland 5-0-10, Schmitz 0-1-1, Louis 5-2-16, Stibbe 2-0-5, Medien 1-0-3, Keller 4-3-11. Totals: 17-6-46.
Brodhead (51)—Purdue 3-1-7, Oliver 2-0-5, Steinmann 1-0-2, Kammerer 1-0-2, Moe 7-4-22, Condon 1-0-2, Dix 3-2-8, Urness 1-1-3. Totals: 19-8-51.
Richland Center 20 26—46
Brodhead 25 25—51
3-point goals—RC 6 (Louis 4, Stibbe, Meiden), B 5 (Moe 4, Oliver). Free throws missed—RC 7, B 4. Total fouls—RC 16, B 12.