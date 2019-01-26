Three Brodhead High players combined for 44 points as the Cardinals overcame a one-point halftime deficit to down visiting Parkview in a nonconference girls basketball game on Saturday.

Kiarra Moe scored 16 points, including 10 in the first half to lead the Cardinals (8-7).

Despite Moe’s first-half production, the Vikings led 22-21 at halftime.

Brodhead’s Carissa Purdue took over from there. Purdue scored all 14 points in the second half, and teammate Alexis Oliver added nine of her 14 points as the Cardinals (8-7) took command.

Taylor Burrell led Parkview with 11 points, and Hunter Baars added 10. The Vikings fell to 7-8.

BRODHEAD 53, PARKVIEW 32

Parkview (32)—Olson, 1-0-3; T. Burrell, 5-1-11; Baars, 4-1-10; Meyers, 0-1-1; Olin, 2-0-5; Mumm, 1-0-2. Totals: 13-3-32.

Brodhead (53)—Purdue, 5-4-14; Kail, 1-0-2; Tresemer, 0-1-1; Moe, 4-8-16; Kleeman, 2-1-6; A. Oliver, 6-0-14. Totals: 18-14-53.

Parkview 22 10—32

Brodhead 21 32—53

Three-point goals—Parkview 3 (Olson, Baars, Hammes), Brodhead 3 (Kleeman, A. Oliver 2) Free throws missed—Parkview 3, Brodhead 3. Total fouls—Parkview 18, Brodhead 13. Fouled out—Hackett (Park), T. Burrell.

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Turner 52—Grace Schmidt scored 23 points to help Luther Prep overcome a 29-25 halftime deficit and down the Trojans at Beloit in a nonconference game.

No Turner statistics were reported

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,

TURNER 52

Luther Prep 25 34—59

Turner 29 23—52

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse