Brodhead's Kiarra Moe, left, and Abbie Dix hug as they celebrate the made basket on foul during their home game against Edgerton on Thursday. Brodhead defeated Edgerton 50-29.

 Anthony Wahl

Rock Valley Conference girls basketball champion Brodhead named Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe to the all-Rock Valley Conference first team in voting of league coaches.

Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer was voted league coach of the year after leading Brodhead to a 23-3 record that included an 18-0 run through the Rock Valley season. Brodhead advanced to a WIAA Division 4 regional final before losing to New Glarus.

Dix, a 5-11 junior, led the Cardinals with averages of 14.5-points and 11.8 rebounds. She shot 47.5% from the field. She was named an

Moe, a 5-4 senior point guard, tallied 12.7 ppg and 4.9 rebounds per game for Brodhead.

Edgerton also had two first-team honorees after finishing just behind Brodhead at 15-3 in the Rock Valley and went 22-4 overall, falling to Madison Edgewood in a Division 3 regional final.

Gunderson, a 5-8 senior, averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.8 assists per game for the Crimson Tide. Fox, a 5-7 junior, averaged 13.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.8 assists.

Clinton’s Jayden Nortier, a 5-8 junior wing, was named to the first team after putting up 20.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the 17-9 Cougars.

The RVC player of the year was McFarland sophomore Teagan Mallegni, who finished second among state players in scoring with a 29.0-point average.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Player of the year—Teagan Mallegni, McFarland.

Coach of the year—Brian Kammerer, Brodhead.

Assistant coaches of the year—Eric Oliver, Brodhead; Jossie Peterson, McFarland.

FIRST TEAM

Teagan Mallegni, so., McFarland; Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead; Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Jayden Nortier, jr. Clinton; Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Kiarra Moe, sr., Brodhead.

SECOND TEAM

Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton; Ava Brandenburg, fr., Evansville; Maria Messling, jr., Evansville; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton; Abby Blum, sr., Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, jr., McFarland; Ava Dean, so., McFarland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Turner—Isabelle Adams sr.; Nadilee Fernandez, jr. Brodhead—Addison Yates, so.; Onnikah Oliver, sr. Clinton—Tiana Roehl, jr. East Troy—Lauren Lindow, jr.; Amya Pluess, fr. Edgerton—Hannah Zeimet, sr. Evansville—Sydney Hazard, sr. Jefferson—Aidyn Messmann, sr.; Abby Helmink, sr. McFarland—Elise Freeman, so.; Chloe Goecks, sr. Walworth Big Foot—Lydia Larson, sr. Whitewater—Kindyl Kilar, jr.; Gwen Truesdale, sr.

