Rock Valley Conference girls basketball champion Brodhead named Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe to the all-Rock Valley Conference first team in voting of league coaches.
Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer was voted league coach of the year after leading Brodhead to a 23-3 record that included an 18-0 run through the Rock Valley season. Brodhead advanced to a WIAA Division 4 regional final before losing to New Glarus.
Dix, a 5-11 junior, led the Cardinals with averages of 14.5-points and 11.8 rebounds. She shot 47.5% from the field. She was named an
Moe, a 5-4 senior point guard, tallied 12.7 ppg and 4.9 rebounds per game for Brodhead.
Edgerton also had two first-team honorees after finishing just behind Brodhead at 15-3 in the Rock Valley and went 22-4 overall, falling to Madison Edgewood in a Division 3 regional final.
Gunderson, a 5-8 senior, averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.8 assists per game for the Crimson Tide. Fox, a 5-7 junior, averaged 13.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 3.8 assists.
Clinton’s Jayden Nortier, a 5-8 junior wing, was named to the first team after putting up 20.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the 17-9 Cougars.
The RVC player of the year was McFarland sophomore Teagan Mallegni, who finished second among state players in scoring with a 29.0-point average.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player of the year—Teagan Mallegni, McFarland.
Coach of the year—Brian Kammerer, Brodhead.
Assistant coaches of the year—Eric Oliver, Brodhead; Jossie Peterson, McFarland.