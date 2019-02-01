WHITEWATER

A minor halftime adjustment paid major dividends for Evansville High’s girls basketball team Friday night.

The Blue Devils scored the first 18 points of the second half in pulling away for a 59-35 Rock Valley Conference win over Whitewater on the Whippets’ court.

Evansville (9-8, 8-5) trailed by two at half, but limited Whitewater (10-7, 8-5) to eight points in the second half.

“All we really did was put our bigs in the front of what we kind of call our spread defense, and that proved to be the difference,” Evansville coach Tina Aasen said.

“They get their arms up and really made it tough to pass. I think Whitewater started the second half with turnovers on their first four or five possessions.

“And the second half when we weren’t getting points off of transition, we were much more patient offensively. That’s what we’ve preached all season. Be patient and the points will come.”

Whitewater led 27-25 at half but didn’t score the second half until Cassidy Laue’s basket with 10:20 left that cut Evansville’s lead to 14 at 43-29.

Josey Rinehart led the charge for Evansville in the second half. The sophomore finished with a game-high 19 points, including 12 during the Blue Devils’ 18-0 run to start the second half.

Trailing by 14 with 9:50 to play, the Whippets got no closer the rest of the way. Evansville outscored Whitewater 34-8 the second half.

Paige Banks, who came into the game third in the conference in scoring, added 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Evansville was coming off a 39-point loss to first-place McFarland.

“It’s frustrating because the girls know we can play with anybody,” Aasen said. “McFarland just shot lights out, and that happens sometimes.

“But I think you saw the second half tonight what type of team we can be. We just have to be able to do that the whole game.”

Laue had eight points to lead Whitewater.

EVANSVILLE 59, WHITEWATER 35

Evansville (59)—Rinehart 7-5-19; Hazard 1-0-2; Fillner 2-0-4; Sendelbach 1-1-3; Eftemoff 4-0-8; Wagner 5-0-10; Banks 4-4-13. Totals: 24-10-59

Whitewater (35)—Beecroft 2-1-5; Skindingsrude 1-2-4; Grosinske 3-1-7; Carollo 1-2-4; Henneman 0-3-3; Laue 4-0-8; Schumacher 1-0-3. Totals: 12-9-35

Evansville 25 34—59

Whitewater 27 8—35

Three-point goals—Evansville 1 (Banks), Whitewater 2 (Schumacher, Beecroft). Free throws missed—Evansville 8, Whitewater 4. Total fouls—Evansville 14, Whitewater 14