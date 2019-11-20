EDGERTON

A six-minute stretch to start the second half was the difference for Elkhorn High’s girls basketball team Tuesday night.

Leading by one at halftime, the Elks opened the second half on a 17-1 run and cruised to a 50-41 win over Elkhorn in the nonconference season opener for both teams.

Elkhorn got 14 points from Hannah Koss and 13 from Haley Remington.

Elkhorn coach Jeff Brown said his halftime speech was nothing special.

“It was nothing I said,” Brown said with a laugh. “It was just a matter of settling down and knocking down some shots, which we did.

“Overall, it was a typical first game. Some things we can build off of, and obviously, some areas to work on.”

Elkhorn went on an 10-0 run late in the first half to open up a 21-15 lead with 3:22 left.

Edgerton held the Elks scoreless the rest of the half and eventually cut the lead to 21-20 at the break. The Crimson Tide trailed by one despite 10 first-half turnovers.

Koss got an offensive rebound for a basket to start the second half and then added a 3-pointer to push the lead to 26-20. Dillyn Ivery, a 6-foot-4 junior, then made it 28-20 with another putback and Remington’s free throw stretched the lead to 29-20 with 13:48 to play.

Cassidy Danks, who led Edgerton with 14 points, hit a free throw for her team’s first point of the second half with 12:45 left, but Elkhorn scored the next six to make it 38-21 with 11:19 remaining. Remington’s 3 capped off the run.

Edgerton coach Mike Schmidt said the game got away when his team didn’t step up defensively.

“Give Elkhorn credit, they hit some 3s,” Schmidt said. “And that’s our fault for not closing out and getting flat-footed.

“And offensively, we didn’t get out and run as well as I think we can. But we’re young, and that’s something we’re going to get better at.”

Edgerton opens up Rock Valley Conference play Friday night at Brodhead.

Elkhorn plays at Fort Atkinson on Friday in another nonconference game.

ELKHORN 50, EDGERTON 41

Elkhorn (50)—Remington 4-4-13; D. Ivey 2-0-5; M. Ivey 4-0-8; Koss 5-2-14; Hunter 1-0-3; Grochowski 3-0-6. Totals: 19-6-50

Edgerton (41)—Danks 4-4-14; Gunderson 1-1-4; Schuman 1-0-2; Fox 2-0-6; Radtke 1-0-3; Rusch 3-0-7; Zeimet 2-1-5. Totals: 14-6-41

Elkhorn 21 29—50

Edgerton 20 21—41

Three-point goals—Elkhorn 6 (Koss 3, Remington, Hunter, D. Ivey), Edgerton 6 (Fox 2, Danks 2, Rusch, Fox Gunderson). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 7. Edgerton 7. Total fouls—Elkhorn 13, Edgerton 13