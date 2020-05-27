WALWORTH

Reagan Courier is joining a juggernaut.

The Walworth Big Foot High star announced her intention to attend Drury University, a school that features one of the top NCAA Division II women’s basketball programs in the country.

Last season, Drury was rolling through its competition to the tune of a 32-0 record and on the precipice of a national championship when the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the proceedings.

After the season, coach Molly Miller accepted the head coaching position at Division I program Grand Canyon University, and new coach Amy Eagen impressed Courier.

“I Facetimed with the coach and I just loved her,” Courier said. “She was an assistant coach last year and knows the program really well.”

Up until a few months ago, Drury was just another school to Courier, the last in a long line of Courier success stories at Big Foot.

“It was really kind of random,” Courier said. “They contacted me, and I had never heard of the school. But the more I looked into it and saw that their record was amazing, the more excited I got.”

Before committing last week, Courier had to see the place for herself. Although she couldn’t meet face-to-face with any coaches, she and her parents did receive a guided tour from an admissions representative at the school in Springfield, Missouri.

From a basketball standpoint, Courier is excited to contribute to one of the country’s premier programs.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I could make a difference in winning,” Courier said. “And I felt like this was the best place for me, somewhere that winning was the most important thing.”

Courier certainly made a significant difference on the court in her prep days with the Chiefs. She helped lead her squad to a regional title in her sophomore year and led the Rock Valley Conference in scoring her junior season at over 17 points per game.

She battled through a painful foot injury during her senior season.

She was also preparing for another standout track season when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While she’s disappointed she wasn’t able to compete, Courier said it pales in comparison to the social implications.

Courier followed in the footsteps of older sisters Jordyn, Morgan and Payton, all of whom were college athletes. Brother AJ had a solid prep career, as well.

“That’s what I grew up wanting to do,” Courier said. “Be just like my older siblings. I wanted to do everything they did.”

She’s planning on following the family lineage in another way also: She’s planning on being a pre-med major.

“My mom is a doctor, and Morgan and Payton are doing pre-med and really like it,” Courier said. “I’m not sure what area exactly I’m going to go into, but I definitely want to get into that field.”