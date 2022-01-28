JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig's girls basketball team shot themselves out of first place in the Big Eight Conference Friday night.
A cold-shooting effort from the Cougars and the strong inside play of Paige Lambe resulted in a 60-52 loss to Verona on Bob Suter Court.
In winning their 11th straight game, Verona improved to 10-2 in the conference and a half-game ahead of Craig.
The Cougars saw their 10-game winning streak snapped in falling to 9-2 in the Big Eight and 12-5 overall.
Verona built an 18-point halftime lead and coasted from there. Craig got no closer than eight points the second half.
"You can't fall behind by 18 against a team as good as Verona," Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. "It just makes it so tough to come back. We got it down to seven or eight, I think, but it's just too big of a hill to climb.
"And give Verona credit. They shot the ball well, especially the first half, and we didn't have a very good night shooting it."
Paige Lamb ignited the Wildcats in the first half. The 6-foot-2 junior center had 12 points and at least five blocks, and was a force on both ends of the court.
A 10-0 Verona run late in the first half pushed the lead to 37-18.
Lambe finished with a game-high 18 points and teammate Reagan Briggs finished with 17.
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy had 13 points to lead Craig, with Kate Huml chipping in 12.
"Everything is still in front of us," Storbakken said of the conference race. "It's one loss with a lot of games left. We just need to bounce back, something we've done all season."
VERONA 60, CRAIG 52
Verona (60)--Rupnow 3-1-9; Briggs 6-2-17; Lambe 6-6-18; Murphy 4-2-14; Ellis 1-0-2. Totals: 20-11-60
Craig (52)--Campbell 1-0-3; Pierson 2-0-5; Huml 4-3-12; Magestro-Kennedy 3-4-13; Nicholson 2-2-8; McBride 2-0-4; Bertocchi 3-1-7. Totals: 17-10-52
Halftime--Verona 39, Craig 21. Three-point goals--Verona 9 (Murphy 4, Briggs 3, Rupnow 2), Craig 8 (Magestro-Kennedy 3, Nicholson 2, Huml, Pierson, Campbell). Free throws missed--Verona 3, Craig 4. Total fouls--Verona 15, Craig 16
West 39, Parker 28--The host Regents pulled away in the second half for the Big Eight Conference win.
Parker (1-17, 1-11), which lost its 13th straight, trailed 14-13 at half.
"We lost (Ava) Ahrens-Egger to an injury in the first half and that really hurt us," Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell said. "With her out, (our point guard) Ayers had trouble getting the ball to someone.
"And we missed 13 free throws. That hurt, too."
Alyssa Ayers had 11 points to lead Parker.
WEST 39, PARKER 28
Parker (28)--Ayers 1-9-11; Simmons 2-1-5; Riley 1-0-2; Ahrens-Egger 0-1-1; Miller 4-1-9. Toals: 8-12-28
West (39)--Davis 0-1-1; #10 4-4-13; Sullivan 5-2-12; #22 2-0-5; #24 2-3-8. Totals: 13-10-39
Halftime--West 14, Parker 13. Three-point goals--West 2 (Sullivan, #22). Free throws missed--Parker 13, West 8. Total fouls--Parker 19, West 19. Fouled out--Ayers, Simmons, Miller