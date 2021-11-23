Sorry, an error occurred.
Beloit Memorial spoiled Janesville Parker's home opener in Big Eight Conference girls basketball Tuesday night.
The Purple Knights jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 51-37 win.
Parker (0-3, 0-1) scored a season-high in points but could not overcome the early deficit.
"We couldn't buy a bucket early on," Parker first-year coach Ryan Tyrrell said. "And then Beloit hit three 3s in about six possessions, and all of a sudden we were down 14.
"But we also came out flat and without any sense of urgency, and you can't do that."
Trailing by 13 at half, Parker could not cut the deficit to single digits despite a strong effort from Addison Miller. The junior finished with a game-high 19 points.
"Miller had a real nice game for us," Tyrrell said. "We just couldn't give her enough support.
"We went to our press the second half and caused a little chaos for Beloit, but we just couldn't get enough shots to fall to make a run at them."
Parker plays at Madison Memorial on Tuesday.
BELOIT 51, PARKER 37
Beloit (51)--Richardson 2-1-7; Tibbetts 4-0-10; Dubois 5-1-12; Franks 0-1-1; Thomas 1-4-6; Wilson 3-1-8; Davis 3-1-7. Totals: 18-9-51
Parker (37)--Ayers 2-1-5; Simmons 1-0-2; Riley 0-2-2; Eggers-Ahrens 3-2-9; Miller 5-9-19. Totals: 11-14-37
Halftime--Beloit 27, Parker 14. Three-point goals--Beloit 6 (Tibbets 2, Richardson 2, Dubois, Wilson), Parker 1 (Eggers-Ahrens). Free throws missed--Beloit 5, Parker 13. Total fouls--Beloit 22, Parker 17.
