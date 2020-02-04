Beloit Memorial's girls basketball team came up clutch late Tuesday night to end a long losing streak to Janesville Parker.
Ter'Rayjanay Peppers scored 16 points and the Purple Knights' 1-2-2 zone defense gave the Vikings problems as Beloit won 44-43 in a Big Eight Conference makeup game at Barkin Arena.
The victory ended a 25-game losing streak for the Knights against the Vikings.
"Beloit was more aggressive tonight," Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. "They crashed the boards harder than us and got all the hustle plays. Peppers had a great game for them, hitting some tough shots while falling to the ground.
"We had a couple of open shots at the end, and they just didn't fall."
The Vikings fell to 6-11 overall and 3-10 in the Big Eight. Beloit is 3-15 and 2-12.
Parker led 25-19 at halftime and had a lead in the final minute, Hartwig said.
But the Vikings could not hold it and made just 14 baskets.
"We really struggled with their 1-2-2 zone," Hartwig said.
Paisley Booth made four of the team's eight 3-pointers to lead the Vikings with 12 points. Alexys Luek added 10.
The Vikings host Madison East on Thursday night.
BELOIT 44, PARKER 43
Parker (43)--Rosga 0-1-1, Ayers 2-0-5, Shelton 3-2-9, Luek 3-2-10, Booth 2-0-4, Demrow 0-2-2, Blum 4-0-12. Totals: 14-7-43.
Beloit (44)--Randall 3-0-6, Wisdom-Burner 1-1-3, Thomas 0-2-2, Drucker 1-1-3, Peppers 6-0-16, Renteria 3-0-7, Pabst 2-3-7. Totals: 16-7-44.
Janesville Parker;25;18--43
Beloit Memorial;19;25--44
3-point goals--Parker 8 (Booth 4, Luek 2, Ayers, Shelton), Beloit 5 (Peppers 4, Renteria). Free throws missed--Parker 6, Beloit 10. Total fouls--Parker 17, Beloit 15.