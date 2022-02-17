T he road to the Resch Center begins Tuesday when the WIAA girls basketball tournament series tips off.
Champions will be crowned in five divisions when the state tournament is played March 10, 11 and 12 in Ashwaubenon. To get to Ashwaubenon, teams will have to win between three and five regional and sectional games, depending on their division and seeding.
As I gaze into my crystal ball, here’s what I see unfolding over the next month.
Division 1
Janesville Craig certainly is a dark-horse candidate to make the program’s first trip to state.
The Cougars proved they could play with the state’s best teams in the rugged Big Eight Conference, but will need to pick it up a notch in the postseason. Craig has too frequently been a model of inconsistency this season—looking like world-beaters one game and an undersized and average team the next. With Kate Huml, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson, Craig has three prolific scorers, but the Cougars must find a way to rebound better and maximize their shot selection.
State fourth-ranked Wales Kettle Moraine won the Classic Eight Conference and is the only ranked team in Craig’s sectional as the No. 1-seeded. Oak Creek is seeded second, and Craig was seeded fifth.
I’d love to go with the Cougars and give them the program’s first state berth, but I’ll stick with the consistent season-long play of Kettle Moraine to make the trip North.
Hortonville is the consensus No.1 team in the state in Division 1 and has beaten some quality opponents.
To me, though, the team to watch is Madison La Follette. The Lancers are only a No. 10 seed because they were forced to forfeit three games due to the use of an ineligible player. But the Lancers have won nine consecutive games, including wins over Verona and Craig.
I’ll go with Hortonville to win it all, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if La Follette made a long postseason run.
Division 2
Top-ranked Reedsburg and second-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame appear to be head and shoulders above the rest of the Division 2 teams. They’re a combined 44-1 on the season. Reedsburg is unbeaten, and among its wins are a 15-point victory over Beaver Dam, which has won three of the last four Division 2 titles.
Notre Dame and Reedsburg met in the state title game a year ago and are likely on a collision course once again this season. I’ll take Notre Dame to repeat as state champion and hand Reedsburg its only loss of the season.
Division 3
Edgerton has climbed to fourth in the state Associated Press ratings, and like Craig, is in search of the program’s first-ever state bid. The Crimson Tide’s biggest hurdle in getting to state is the fact that the second- and third-ranked teams, Prairie du Chien and Waupun, are both in their sectional.
Four players average in double figures in scoring for Edgerton, and the Crimson Tide’s two losses this season were by a combined six points. The Crimson Tide will be a tough out, but I don’t know if they’ve got enough in the tank to beat both Prairie du Chien and Waupun this postseason.
Freedom is undefeated and garnered all 10 first-place votes in this week’s AP poll. The Irish don’t face the same level of competition as the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams behind them in the rankings, and might tumble from the top spot after suffering their first loss of the season Tuesday.
I’ll take Waupun to win it all because they won’t have to beat both Prairie du Chien and Edgerton to get to state. That’s because the Blackhawks and Crimson Tide are headed toward a possible sectional semifinal matchup.
Division 4
Brodhead made its first and only state appearance in 2014 but has its sights set on getting back to the Resch Center.
The Cardinals are ranked sixth in the state and won the Rock Valley Conference title. Their only two losses were by three points to Belleville and to top-ranked Mineral Point.
Unfortunately for Brodhead, both Mineral Point and Belleville are in the Cardinals’ sectional. Brodhead likely would meet Belleville in a sectional semifinal game before potentially meeting Mineral Point two days later with a trip to state on the line. No matter. I think Brodhead gets it done and finds its way back to state. The Cardinals have a difference-maker in the post in Abbie Dix and a strong supporting cast.
Milwaukee Academy of Science plays an independent schedule, but it’s a good one. The Novas have only two losses, one of which was to state-ranked Milwaukee Pius XI. They also have a 25-point win over Division 1 eighth-ranked Sun Prairie and one of the state’s top players in state in junior guard Lalani Ellis, an NCAA Division I recruit.
I think Brodhead can get to the state championship game, I just don’t think they can match the athleticism of Milwaukee Science. I’ll take the Novas to win the Division 4 title.
Division 5
This might be the easiest of the five divisions to predict. Randolph has steamrolled nearly every opponent in finishing the regular season 24-0, and junior center Jorey Buwalda has been nearly unstoppable in the post. The Rockets could be tested in their sectional by longtime Division 5 powerhouse Black Hawk and Albany but should survive to earn a state bid, which likely will result in a state championship.