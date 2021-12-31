Led by Myriama Smith-Traore, the Whitewater High School girls basketball team won the 2015 Division 3 state girls basketball championship.
Before that, you have to go back to 2004 to find the last time an area girls basketball team even won a state tournament game.
That was the year Janesville Parker beat Ashwaubenon in a thrilling WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal before losing to Watertown in a semifinal.
In 2003, Clinton—led by Kelsey Duoss, Kim Boudreau and Brittany Korth—won the area’s last state title by bringing home the gold ball in Division 3.
Brodhead and Milton both have made it to state over the last eight years, but both were one and done.
So does the drought end in 2022? Can an area girls team leave the Resch Center floor a victor?
Judging by the mid-season rankings, the odds might be in favor of that happening.
Two area teams are ranked in the top 10, according to wissports.net, and another sits tied for first place in one of the state’s best conferences.
Brodhead, currently ranked third in the state in Division 4, started the season 10-0 before losing twice this week at the Evansville Holiday Classic. The Cardinals lost by two to Belleville on Wednesday and by three to second-ranked Mineral Point on Thursday.
Led by junior standout Abbie Dix, Brodhead is poised for a strong postseason run. Dix is averaging 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Senior Kiarra Moe is right behind in scoring at 12.1 a game.
We should know a lot more about the fate of the Cardinals in the next 10 days. Brodhead (7-0) puts its unbeaten Rock Valley Conference record on the line with a home game against Jefferson (6-1) and an away game at Edgerton (6-1).
Brodhead last saw the Resch Center in 2014 when, led Carly Mohns, the Cardinals lost to Neillsville in a semifinal.
Edgerton is the area’s other ranked team. The Crimson Tide are listed as No. 4 in Division 3 and are currently 9-1, with the only loss to Rock Valley powerhouse McFarland.
Balance has been the key for the Tide. Four players average in double figures in scoring, led by Sylvia Fox at 14.1 points per game. Kate Gunderson is at 13.4, Shannon Rusch at 11.5 and Abby Blum at 10.8, giving Edgerton a multitude of weapons on the offensive end.
Edgerton has never made it to the state tournament. But with as talented a starting five as you’ll find in the area, that drought could end in 2022.
One more area team could have its sights set on the Resch Center: Janesville Craig.
The Cougars are 7-4, but they’ve only lost one game when they’ve had Kate Huml, Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson in the lineup. Craig currently sits in a tie for first place in the Big Eight with Sun Prairie and already has wins over sixth-ranked Sun Prairie, Verona and Middleton. The Cougars’ only conference loss was to Madison Memorial, a game in which Huml and Magestro-Kennedy did not play.
Craig can flat-out shoot, and it’s going to come down to picking your poison when trying to defend the three-headed monster of Huml, Nicholson and Magestro-Kennedy.
If Craig shoots the ball as well as it did in the first half against Oconomowoc during Wednesday’s championship game of the Optimist Holiday Classic, the Cougars will be awfully hard to beat. The Cougars piled up 50 points by halftime and drilled eight 3-pointers.
Like Edgerton, Craig has never made a state appearance. And although it sits in a tough Division 1 sectional that also includes Oak Creek and Mukwonago, currently no teams in that sectional are ranked.
The postseason is always filled with upsets, surprises and a little bit of the unknown. But maybe, just maybe, the 2022 tournament trail will lead an area girls team to the Resch Center.